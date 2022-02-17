(Des Moines) -- Twenty-one of the 48 KMAland wrestlers in the Class 1A State Tournament picked up first-round wins on Thursday.
Another 14 wrestlers still have a shot at medaling on the consolation side, and Logan-Magnolia sits in third place of the team standings after the first day.
The Panthers recorded 21 points and put four in the quarterfinals: Corbin Reisz (113), Wyatt Reisz (152), Gavin Maguire (160) and Rex Johnsen (285). Gavin Kiger (106) and Sean Thompson (138) are still alive in consolation action.
Corbin Reisz notched a second-period fall of Panorama's Tage Monahan in his state tournament debut.
"I was pretty nervous," he said. "It started off with giving up a takedown, but I started getting to my stuff. I knew I needed to turn it on."
Reisz now turns his attention to an intriguing quarterfinal clash with Missouri Valley's Eli Becerra. Becerra and Reisz have met three times this year, and Becerra has the 2-1 edge.
"I just need to be more aggressive and stay on him," Reisz said.
Corbin's older brother, Wyatt, began his title defense with a first-period pin of Creighton Kelly (West Hancock) at 152 pounds.
"I was trying to get to my stuff and not let the pressure get to me," Wyatt said. "This year doesn't feel different. I'm just trying to let go of any pressure or expectations."
Maguire sealed his quarterfinal berth with a win over a familiar foe, pinning AHSTW's Garrison Gettler.
"It's just another step in the process," he said. "He tried to slow me down, but I got by that and got my shots going. I got in deep on a high crotch and took him down to his back."
Logan-Magnolia isn't the only Western Iowa Conference team in the top five. Underwood is fifth with 18 points. Blake Allen (120), Gable Porter (132), Stevie Barnes (138), Hagen Heistand (145) and Carter Davis (195) won their opening round matches for the Eagles.
Porter pinned Riverside's Taven Moore in just 21 seconds.
"I got to my attacks and got in and out," Porter said.
Underwood's Easton Eledge (285) won his consolation match. Molly Allen (106) was eliminated after an 0-2 outing.
Riverside's Jace Rose began his fourth trip to state wrestling with a win for the third straight year as the senior pinned Ethan Egli (Manson-NW Webster) in only 43 seconds.
"When it comes to the postseason, it's nice to fool around," he said. "It's the time to get in, get out and get your business done. That's what I did. I came into that match mentally prepared and wanted to get it done as quickly as possible."
Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney also reached the 132-pound quarterfinals with a 9-2 decision over Tyler Orzechowski (Kingsley-Pierson).
"You could tell it was the first match because I wrestled tight and nervous," Cooney said. "But I broke loose and will get better as the tournament goes on. The first-round match is huge. It's a game-changer for you."
AHSTW's Hayden Fischer won his opening match at 138 pounds with a thrilling 5-4 decision over Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield).
"I had never won a match at state," he said. "To come out here and win feels good. It made me practice hard all season. I've worked hard towards this."
At 170 pounds, Mount Ayr's Jaydon Knight beat a fellow KMAlander -- AHSTW's Denver Pauley -- to reach the quarterfinals. Knight pinned Pauley to put the junior one win shy of his second career medal.
"I was wrestling good," he said. "This is the healthiest I've been all year. I'm feeling good. I get more confidence every year I come up here. Last year didn't go how I wanted it to, but I'm hoping to get back to where I was."
Two KMAland 220 pounders won their opening match on Thursday: Audubon's Cooper Nielsen and Kuemper Catholic's Cal Wanninger.
Nielsen pinned Tony Greve (South Winneshiek) in the second period.
"It was a pretty good day," he said. "I didn't get to experience the second day (last year). I wasn't as nervous this year."
While Nielsen had little trouble, Wanninger's victory came with some heroics in an overtime win over Louis Hamlett (Starmont).
"It was a hard-fought battle," he said. "I just wrestled my match and didn't want the pressure to get to me. That last shot just felt awesome. I timed it right, and it went through. This is what I've worked all year for."
Treynor's Daniel Gregory picked an opportune time to earn his first win over Underwood's Easton Eledge. Gregory recorded a 6-4 overtime triumph, avenging three losses this season.
"It's a big win," Gregory said. "I knew what I was going to be up against, and I knew what I had to do. I just kept my feet moving and kept pushing. It worked well."
Kuemper Catholic's Shea Parkis (152), St. Albert's David Helton (152) and Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg (182) were also first-round winners.
Moravia's Dalton Ervin (106), Southwest Valley's Brayden Maeder (113), Bedford/Lenox's Dylan Stein (126), Kuemper Catholic's Riley Parkis (120) and Jake Irlbeck (145), East Mills' Ryan Stortenbecker (145), Riverside's Nolan Moore (152), AHSTW's Garrison Gettler (160) and Denver Pauley (170), Missouri Valley's Gage Clausen (182), and Treynor's Caleb Iliff (160) extended their season with wins in consolation action on Thursday.
In total, 89 KMAlanders came to Des Moines with high aspirations. Forty still have a shot at a state championship, while 61 are in contention for a medal. Action resumes on Friday morning at 9:00 with the Class 2A & 3A quarterfinals. Class 1A action will continue at 2:30 PM.
Class 1A First Round Consolation
106: Molly Allen (Underwood) is eliminated, Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Davis Bramman (Riverside) is eliminated, Dalton Ervin (Moravia) advances
113: Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley) advances
120: Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) advances, Aiden Golston (Moravia) is eliminated, Chase England (Bedford/Lenox) is eliminated
126: Dylan Stein (Bedford/Lenox) advances
132: Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) is eliminated, Taven Moore (Riverside) is eliminated
138: Jaxon Christensen (Nodaway Valley) is eliminated, Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) advances
145: Jake Irlbeck (Kuemper Catholic) advances, Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills) advances
152: Nolan Moore (Riverside) advances
160: Garrison Gettler (AHSTW) advances, Caleb Iliff (Treynor) advances
170: Denver Pauley (AHSTW) advances, Bradlee Grantz (Southwest Valley) is eliminated
182: Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) advances, Jake Cox (Bedford/Lenox) is eliminated, Caelen DeVault (Nodaway Valley) is eliminated
195: Nate Jorgensen (AHSTW) is eliminated, Brek Boruff (Missouri Valley) is eliminated
Class 1A Round
106: Molly Allen (Underwood) drops to consolations, Davis Bramman (Riverside) drops to consolations, Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr) advances, Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations, Dalton Ervin (Moravia) drops to consolations
113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) advances, Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley) drops to consolations
120: Blake Allen (Underwood) advances, Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consolations, Chase England (Bedford/Lenox) drops to consolations
126: Jace Rose (Riverside) advances, Dylan Stein (Bedford/Lenox) drops to consolations
132: Gable Porter (Underwood) advances, Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) advances, Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) drops to consolations, Taven Moore (Riverside) drops to consolations
138: Stevie Barnes (Underwood) advances, Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) advances
145: Hagen Heistand (Underwood) advances, Jake Irlbeck (Kuemper) drops to consolations, Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills) drops to consolations
152: David Helton (St. Albert) advances, Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) advances, Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Nolan Moore (Riverside) drops to consolations
160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Garrison Gettler (AHSTW) drops to consolations, Caleb Iliff (Treynor) drops to consolations
170: Bradlee Grantz (Southwest Valley) drops to consolations, Denver Pauley (AHSTW) drops to consolations, Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) advances
182: Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center) advances, Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) drops to consolations, Jake Cox (Bedford/Lenox) drops to consolations, Caelen DeVault (Nodaway Valley) drops to consolations
195: Nate Jorgensen (AHSTW) drops to consolations, Carter Davis (Underwood) advances, Brek Boruff (Missouri Valley) drops to consolations
220: Cooper Nielsen (Audubon) advances, Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic) advances, Henry Lund (AHSTW) drops to consolations
285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Daniel Gregory (Treynor) advances, Easton Eledge (Underwood) drops to consolations