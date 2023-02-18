(Des Moines) -- Three KMAland 1A wrestlers left the 2023 State Wrestling Tournament with championship medals hanging around their necks.
Underwood's Gable Porter (132) and Wyatt Reisz (152) capped off their dominant careers with a third state title, while Underwood junior Blake Allen added to the Allen family's collection in thrilling fashion. Porter did his in dominant fashion while Allen and Reisz persevered in overtime thrillers.
Porter made quick work of Tanner Arjes (North Butler), turning a cradle into a first-period pin.
"I feel good," Porter said. "I got to my attack and finished the job."
The win marked the 141st and final of Porter's prep career before. The Virginia commit totaled two technical falls and two pins during his tournament.
"I was seeing how good I could get," Porter said. "I wanted to pin everybody and tech (fall) everybody. It's came natural. When it's time for business, it's time for business."
"I liked to put up a lot of points and had a good time," Porter said of his high school career.
Minutes later, Porter's workout buddy, Allen, won the 138-pound title.
"It's awesome," Porter said about Allen's title. "We've been workout partners all year. We've gotten a lot better throughout the season. I'm happy to see (Allen) come out on top."
"It's been a long time coming," Allen said. "I've worked really hard for this."
With the match tied at 1, Allen managed a sudden-victory takedown of Collin Holm (South Winneshiek) to win 3-1.
"My plan was to get after it," Allen said. "I saw a single (leg) opportunity, and I ran with it."
The state title is the second for the Allen family in the last three weeks. His sister, Molly, won a girls state championship two weeks ago.
"I thought I had a good year," Blake said. "It feels really good to come out on top."
Reisz's quest for a third title was in jeopardy Saturday night, but he found a way.
"It feels pretty good," Reisz said. "All the hard work has paid off. It's a nice feeling."
With the match tied at 4 in overtime, Reisz fended off a shot attempt from New London's Dominic Lopez and turned it into a takedown of his own for a 6-4 victory. Officials didn't award Reisz with the two-point takedown initially, but ultimately overturned the call to hand Reisz the victory.
"We got in a weird position," Reisz said. "It was a position I'm comfortable in. It's a weird way to end the match. My game plan was to get to my stuff. It didn't start how I wanted it to. I wasn't able to get to my things. It ended up being secondary moves.
Reisz's overtime win was the second consecutive such victory -- he beat Gabe McGeough (MFL, MarMac) in overtime last year. He ends his career as a three-time state champion and four-time medalist.
"Every one (of his finals matches) was tough," Reisz said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to wrestle with a great team and coaching staff, and to make it four times was amazing. It's memories I'll never forget."
Eleven other KMAland wrestlers collected medals in Class 1A.
Missouri Valley's Eli Becerra (113), Logan-Magnolia's Corbin Reisz (126) and Treynor's Dan Gregory (285) finished third. Mount Ayr's Brock Shaha (106) was fifth, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas' Logan Montgomery (182) and Underwood's Maddox Nelson (152) were sixth, Riverside's Davis Bramman (106), Underwood's Carson Thomsen (126) and Logan-Magnolia's Layne Brenden took seventh and St. Albert's John Helton (138) and Nodaway Valley's Ashton Honnold (195) were eighth.
CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONS
106: Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield)
113: Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield)
120: Brandon Paez (Lisbon)
126: Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield)
132: Gable Porter (Underwood)
138: Blake Allen (Underwood)
145: Mikey Baker (West Sioux)
152: Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco)
160: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
170: Maximus Magayna (Columbus Catholic)
182: Carson Hartz (Columbus Catholic)
195: Jackson DeWald (Westwood)
220: Mason Knipp (Columbus Catholic)
285: Wyatt Smith (Lisbon)
CLASS 1A KMALAND MEDALISTS
1st
132: Gable Porter (Underwood)
138: Blake Allen (Underwood)
160: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
3rd
113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley)
126: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
285: Dan Gregory (Treynor)
5th
106: Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr)
6th
152: Maddox Nelson (Underwood)
182: Logan Montgomery (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas)
7th
106: Davis Bramman (Riverside)
126: Carson Thomsen (Underwood)
152: Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia)
8th
138: John Helton (St. Albert)
195: Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley)
CLASS 1A KMALAND MEDALIST INTERVIEWS
Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr, 5th Place -- 106 Pounds)
Davis Bramman (Riverside, 7th Place -- 106 pounds)
Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley, 3rd Place -- 113 pounds)
Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, 3rd Place -- 126 pounds)
John Helton, (St. Albert 8th Place -- 138 pounds)
Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia, 7th Place -- 152 pounds)
Logan Montgomery (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas, 6th Place -- 182 pounds)
Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, 8th Place -- 195 pounds)
Dan Gregory (Treynor, 3rd Place -- 285 pounds)