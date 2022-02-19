(Des Moines) -- Fifteen Class 1A KMAlanders took home state medals on Saturday afternoon, highlighted by a third-place performance from Logan-Magnolia's Corbin Reisz at 113.
Reisz bounced back from a tough quarterfinal loss to Missouri Valley's Eli Becerra (113) and finished his tournament with a pin of AC/GC's Tegan Slaybaugh in the third-place match.
Logan-Magnolia had two medalists on Saturday afternoon and currently sit in third in the team standings with 88 points. Gavin Maguire was also a medalist for the Panthers, taking the fourth at 160 pounds. Wyatt Reisz (152) and Rex Johnsen (285) can add to Lo-Ma's point tally on Saturday night if they can grab state championships.
Underwood lurks close behind Lo-Ma in the team race with 81.5 points. Blake Allen (fourth at 120), Stevie Barnes (fourth at 138) and Carter Davis (eighth at 195). The Eagles have two finalists on Saturday night: Gable Porter (132) and Hagen Heistand (145).
AHSTW's Hayden Fischer (138) and Denver Pauley (170) joined their Western Iowa Conference counterparts on the medal stand with respective finishes of seventh and eighth place.
Kuemper Catholic concluded their solid season with medalists performances from Shea Parkis (fifth at 152) and Cal Wanninger (fourth at 220) while Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney wrapped up his career with a sixth-place medal at 132 pounds.
Southwest Valley's Brayden Maeder (eighth at 113), Moravia's Dalton Ervin (seventh at 106), St. Albert's David Helton (eighth at 152), Mount Ayr’s Jaydon Knight (eighth at 170) and Treynor's Daniel Gregory (eighth at 285) also medaled.
Check out full interviews with Reisz, Maeder, Cooney, Parkis and Pauley below.