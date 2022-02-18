(Des Moines) -- A pair of long-overdue semifinal wins stole the spotlight in Friday's Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament action.
Six KMAlanders moved within one win of state championships while 15 more will take home hardware in the consolation bracket.
Of those six, two are eyeing their second state championship. Two are looking to avenge last year's championship losses, and the other two? Well, they exorcised some semifinal demons on Friday night, although it wasn't without heroics.
Riverside's Jace Rose (126) and Underwood's Hagen Heistand (145) had twice been in a state semifinal match, only to suffer a heartbreaking defeat.
Both got over the hump and into state championship matches.
"It was motivation," Rose said. "When it came down to it, I just kept telling myself I'm going to be a state champion. That's what keeps my head clear."
And if Rose needed any added motivation, his semifinal match came against West Sioux's Cameron Clark, who Rose lost to at the Riverside Invitational earlier this season.
Rose found himself in an early 4-0 hole but hit a five-point move to end the first and held on for the 6-5 win.
"Back then, my head wasn't the clearest," Rose said about the earlier loss. "This postseason, I got my mind right, and I've been going from there."
Rose can become Riverside's first state champion since Quinn Wilson, but he must shock the state and disrupt New London's Marcel Lopez's quest for a fourth state title.
While he's certainly the underdog, Rose carries the same confidence he's had all year into the finals.
"I ain't scared," Rose said. "I'm going to keep my mindset the same. It's going to be a good match."
Heistand also put himself in an early 4-0 hole but dug out of the slow start to beat Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) by an 8-7 decision.
While things might have looked dire for Heistand from an outside perspective, the Campbell commit wasn't worried.
"I'm a fighter," he said. "It's who I am. I'm never going to give up and fold. I believe I have the best takedowns in the country. I was letting them fly and ended up taking the lead."
Heistand dropped a semifinal loss in his freshman year, was upset in the quarterfinals of his sophomore year and had a heartbreaking overtime loss in his junior year.
"It's awesome," he said. "I'm definitely going to do more than just that tomorrow."
Heistand hopes to conclude his prep career with a state championship when he faces Karter Krapl (Hudson).
"I've been in so many big matches," he said. "It's just a match."
Underwood's Gable Porter (132) and Wyatt Reisz (152) have experienced championship glory, and both moved within one win of replicating that joy.
Porter put together a blue-collar semifinal performance with a win over Brody Neighbor (Alburnett).
"I like to have fun," he said. "But when it's time to go, it's time to go."
Porter posted an undefeated championship campaign in his freshman year but lost in the finals last year. He can add a second state title to his resume if he gets past Garrett Funk (Don Bosco).
"I know what to expect and how everything works," he said. "I'm just excited to go out there and compete."
While Porter carried a blue-collar approach into his semifinal, Reisz remained cool, calm and collective in a tight match and prevailed with a 6-4 win over Lincoln Holub (Lisbon).
"I kept my position and didn't let him on the legs," Reisz said. "He had a good strategy against me."
Reisz's title run caught many by surprise last year, but this year has come as no surprise.
"In my past years, I struggled with stress and expectations," he said. "This year, it's wound down. It's helped me stay cool."
Reisz faces Gabe McGeough (MFL, Marmac) in the finals.
"Making the finals again is big for me," he said. "I don't feel a lot of pressure. I'm just going to try to wrestle my best match."
Missouri Valley sophomore Eli Becerra is back in the state finals after a convincing semifinal win over AC/GC's Tegan Slaybaugh.
"I didn't take him lightly," he said. "I knew I had to take care of business and get it done."
Becerra will wrestle Ogden's Kolton Munson for the championship. The two finalists wrestled each other in regional dual action on February 8th, and Becerra won by 14-0 major decision.
"I just need to get on my offense and get to my shots," he said.
Logan-Magnolia's Rex Johnsen also wants to avenge a state title loss, and he gets the chance to do it against a familiar foe. Johnsen secured his place in the 285-pound finals match with a 45-second pin of Cody Fox (East Buchanan).
"Great win," he said. "I'm pumped to be back in the state finals, but just making it to the state finals wasn't my goal. Just one more match until I settle my goals."
Johnsen tussles with Chet Buss (North Butler) in a rematch of last year's championship match, which Buss won with a first-period fall.
"He's a great wrestler," Johnsen said. "I have to watch out for his attacks, have a good defense and get to my attacks."
Underwood's Blake Allen (120) and Stevie Barnes (138), Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney (132), Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Maguire (160) and Kuemper Catholic's Cal Wanninger (220) lost in the semifinals.
Don Bosco has a firm grip on the team title with 142.5 points, while Lisbon sits in second with 89 points. Logan-Magnolia currently sits in line for a third-place trophy with 72 points, and Underwood is fourth with 168.5 points.
Twenty-one KMAland Class 1A wrestlers will collect hardware on Saturday as part of the 39 from all classes. The action begins on Saturday with the consolation semifinals and placement matches at 10 AM. The finals are at 6 PM.
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play from all of Saturday's action. The consolations are on KMA 960, and the finals are on KMA-FM 99.1.
Class 1A 3rd Round Consolations
106: Dalton Ervin (Moravia) will wrestle for seventh
113: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley) will wrestle for seventh.
138: Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) will wrestle for seventh
152: David Helton (St. Albert) will wrestle for seventh, Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) advances
170: Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) will wrestle for seventh, Denver Pauley (AHSTW) will wrestle for seventh
195: Carter Davis (Underwood) will wrestle for seventh
285: Daniel Gregory (Treynor) will wrestle for seventh
Class 1A Semifinals
113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) advances to finals
120: Blake Allen (Underwood) drops to consolations
126: Jace Rose (Riverside) advances to finals
132: Gable Porter (Underwood) advances to finals, Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) drops to consolations
138: Stevie Barnes (Underwood) drops to consolations
152: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances to finals
160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations
220: Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consolations
285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) advances to finals
Class 1A Second Round Consolations
106: Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr) is eliminated, Dalton Ervia (Moravia) will medal, Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) is eliminated
113: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) will medal, Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley) will medal
120: Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) is eliminated
126: Dylan Stein (Bedford/Lenox) is eliminated
138: Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) will medal, Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) is eliminated
145: Jake Irlbeck (Kuemper Catholic) is eliminated, Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills) is eliminated
152: Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) will medal, David Helton (St. Albert) will medal, Nolan Moore (Riverside) is eliminated
160: Garrison Gettler (AHSTW) is eliminated, Caleb Iliff (Treynor) is eliminated
170: Denver Pauley (AHSTW) will medal, Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) will medal
182: Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center) is eliminated, Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) is eliminated
195: Carter Davis (Underwood) will medal
220: Cooper Nielsen (Audubon) is eliminated
285: Daniel Gregory (Treynor) will medal, Easton Eledge (Underwood) is eliminated
Class 1A Quarterfinals
106: Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr) drops to consolations
113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) advances to semifinals, Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations
120: Blake Allen (Underwood) advances to semifinals
126: Jace Rose (Riverside) advances to semifinals
132: Gable Porter (Underwood) advances to semifinals, Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) advances to semifinals
138: Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) drops to consolations, Stevie Barnes (Underwood) advances to semifinals
145: Hagen Heistand (Underwood) advances to semifinals
152: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances to semifinals, Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consolations, David Helton (St. Albert) drops to consolations
160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) advances to semifinals
170: Jaydon Knigh (Mount Ayr) advances to semifinals
182: Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center) drops to consolations
195: Carter Davis (Underwood) drops to consolations
220: Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic) advances to semifinals
285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) advances to semifinals, Daniel Gregory (Treynor) drops to consolations