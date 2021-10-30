(Fort Dodge) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls cross country team fell short of their third state championship in four years, taking second at the 1A meet on Saturday.
The Panthers scored 121 points, 17 behind the champion South Winneshiek.
"I'm super proud of them," said Lo-Ma Coach Kelli Kersten. "Second is a great finish. I know they wanted to get first, but we've told them all along they needed to do their best. They should be proud of what they did. It's such a different atmosphere.
Freshman Madison Sporrer paced the Panthers with a fifth-place medal in 19:30.84.
"I'm just proud of myself," she said. "I think we did well."
"She ran fantastic," Kersten said. "She's been great all year. I knew she could get a top five."
Madison wasn't the only Sporrer on the medal stand, as her sister, Courtney, posted an 11th-place day to conclude her prep career.
"That's not personally what I wanted to get today," Courtney said. "But I think we still did alright. I wasn't as nervous as year's past. It just didn't go as I planned, but I'm still happy I medaled. I've had an incredible four years. All my teams were amazing. I couldn't be more proud of us."
Greylan Hornbeck took 54th for the Panthers, while Mariah Nolting, Haedyn Hall, Mya Moss and Kiera Hochstein took 70th, 75th, 97th and 125th, respectively.
Twin Cedars junior Rylee Dunkin medaled for the third consecutive year, taking 12th in 20:06.17.
"It means a lot to me," she said. "It just shows that giving 110 percent has led me to where I am today. I knew what to expect, so I came out with the attitude that I was going to give my best effort, and I did that."
Audubon's Stefi Beisswenger narrowly missed medaling, placing 18th.
Woodbine finished 10th in the team standings with 232 points. Addison Murdock paced the Tigers with a 22nd-place finish, followed by Elise Olson (52nd), Adyson Lapel (68th), Kylie Neligh (107th), Nicole Sherer (129th), Riley Kerger (138th) and Lucia Garcia (140th).
Tyler Tingley claimed 43rd to pace St. Albert's 14th-place finish. Reese Duncan was 64th, and Carly McKeever finished 69th. Brenna Smith (121st), Kirsten Piskorski (122nd), Mallory Daley (136th) and Kennedy Sanchez (147th) also ran for the Saintes.
Central Decatur finished 16th out of 16 teams. Harrisen Bevan led the Cardinals in 85th, followed by Aniston Jones (112th), Hadley Bell (113th), Abigail Leahy (116th), Addyson Schreck (134th), Makenna Perkins (139th) and Jamie Oesch (142nd).
Other KMAland runners included IKM-Manning's Emily Albertsen (34th), Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth (41st), Heartland Christian's Grace Steinmetz (50th), Martensdale-St. Marys' Ellie Baker (65th), AHSTW's Rylie Knop (72nd), Boyer Valley's Mariah Falkena (79th) and Riverside's Becca Cody (84th).
The 1A girls race was one for the record books as Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines ran to a title in 18:20.91, breaking the 1A record. Turkey Valley's Jalyssa Blazek was the runner-up in 18:36.25, the second-best time in 1A history.
St. Albert's Collin Lille highlighted KMAland's activity in the 1A boys race with an eighth-place finish.
"It was a great day to run," he said. "I didn't have my best day, but it's all about how you respond. I've gotta get back and ready to go for next year."
Lillie stayed in the top 10 the entire race and led the pack early in the race.
"I stayed strong," he said. "When the front pack pulled away, it was kinda diminishing. But finishing in the top 10 is something to be a little proud of."
Lillie's medal led the Falcons to a 14th-place finish. Teammate Adam Denny was 97th, followed by Chase Morton (121st), Alex Gast (125th), Owen Wise (127th) and Jacob Bosuell (153rd).
Boyer Valley's Patrick Heffernan also reached the medal stand, finishing 10th in 16:58.27.
"I just went there and ran it," Heffernan said. "I got put in the back, but I made it up. I was probably 50th, but I just started passing them at my own pace."
Central Decatur was the highest-finishing KMAland team with a seventh-place day. William Gillis led the Cardinals in 40th while Vincent Carcamo was 44th, Gunnar Smith took 65th, Joe Sheetz was 91st, Tate Swartz 104th, Isiah Brunk finished 144th, and Glenn Oesch was 149th.
Woodbine finished ninth, led by Landon Bendgen in 42nd. Gunner Wagner (47th), Thomas Tremel (66th), Nate Wright (98th), Lane Vennink (132nd), Xander Johnson (136th) and Adam Barry (143rd) also ran for the Tigers at state.
Missouri Valley's Cody Gilpin and Nodaway Valley's Doug Berg made the top 20 with respective finishes of 19th and 20th.
Wayne's RC Hicks finished 23rd, IKM-Manning's Caden Keller was 45th, and Southeast Warren's Ronan Jimenez finished 46th. Heartland Christian's Nicholas Milner was 62nd, Riverside's Mason McCready took 67th, Wayne's Levi Moss finished 71st and Sidney's Cole Jorgenson was 74th. Other area runners included Missouri Valley's Brek Boruff (84th), Tri-Center's Sean McGee (86th) and Lamoni's Tyson McDole (90th).
ACGC won the team title despite a 1-2 finish from Earlham in the individual race with a championship from Jayden Dickson and a runner-up finish from Dominic Braet. Earlham, coached by Tri-Center alum and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Marty Dalton, finished third with 134 points.
Check out the full interviews with Dunkin, the Sporrer sisters, Coach Kersten, Heffernan and Lillie below. Full results can be found here.