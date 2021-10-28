(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert cross country program is bringing everyone to Fort Dodge on Saturday, and they aren't just happy to be there.
The Saintes and Falcons both qualified for state at last week's Class 1A state qualifier at Lake Icaria with respective finishes of first and second.
Not only did the girls qualify, but they did so in dominant fashion with a 1-2-3 finish from Reese Duncan, Carly McKeever and Tyler Tingley.
"The girls had a tremendous year," said head coach Russ Sindelar. "They finished second at a lot of meets. I was hoping they would win one, and I told them all along to keep their sights set high. At the state qualifier, we really knocked it out of the race on a tough park. They just decided to get it done and did it. That's something you can't teach kids."
Duncan, McKeever and Tingley -- two juniors and a freshman -- lead the way for a talented and much-improved Saintes' lineup that battled low numbers last season.
"They understand it," Sindelar said. "It's been great to watch and really exciting. I was beside myself at the district qualifier. I was just so happy we had a girls team, and they did as well as they did."
On the boys side, junior Collin Lillie won the Falcons' state qualifier, guiding the Falcons to a second-place finish behind Central Decatur. Lillie has been dominant in 2021 and is ranked No. 7 by the IATC.
"Colin has had a great year," Sindelar said. "He's staying consistent, and that's hard to do. The rest of the team gauges where they need to be, based on where he's running. If Colin has a great day, the whole team has a great day."
Hadyn Piskorski (eighth), Madelo Dang (11th) and Adam Denny (12th) also medaled for the Falcons in Corning. Owen Wise, Chase Morton and Alex Gast were also part of the Falcons' state qualification.
The boys enter Saturday's meet ranked No. 6 by the IATC while the girls are 10th. Sindelar feels his team can finish well above their rankings.
"I always look where we are ranked," he said. "Anything above that is great. Getting into the top three and walking the deck is always the goal. I think it's very realistic for both teams. I think the girls will really surprise people when we get down there."
The girls race is at 2:30 while the boys race follows at 3:15. Trevor Maeder will be in Fort Dodge on Saturday. Follow him for updates on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96) and check out the full interview with Coach Sindelar below.
GIRLS
Teams: St. Albert, Logan-Magnolia, Central Decatur, Woodbine
Individuals: Quincey Schneckloth (Tri-Center), Rylie Knop (AHSTW), Ellie Baker (Martensdale-St. Marys), Rylee Dunkin (Twin Cedars), Emily Albertsen (IKM-Manning), Becca Cody (Riverside)
BOYS
Teams: St. Albert, Woodbine, Central Decatur
Individuals: Daniel Schoening (Ankeny Christian), Ronan Jimenez (Southeast Warren), Nicholas Milner (Heartland Christian), RC Hicks (Wayne), Levi Moss (Wayne), Mason McCready (Riverside), Cole Jorgenson (Sidney), Sean McGee (Tri-Center), Caden Keller (IKM-Manning), Doug Berg (Nodaway Valley)