(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia senior Courtney Sporrer got the taste of championship success as a freshman and sophomore with the Panthers' stellar cross country program. Now she hopes she can conclude her prep career while leading her team to another team title.
The Panthers enter Friday's Class 1A State Meet ranked No. 1 by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. They lived up to the billing at last week's state qualifying meet, winning the team title behind another individual championship from Sporrer.
"Our goal was to win," Sporrer said. "I thought the whole team ran amazing, and I was happy with how I ran."
Last year was a "down" year for the Lo-Ma girls, finishing 11th at state after back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019. However, they returned many pieces from last year's squad and entered 2021 with lofty expectations.
"I figured we would be ranked high," she said. "As the season went on, everyone started running really good times."
Sporrer has transcended from the young, budding star on Lo-Ma's previous championship teams to the grizzled veteran of another Lo-Ma team poised for a crown.
Her younger sister -- Madison -- is one of the many underclassmen learning from Sporrer. The duo finished 1-2 several times, including at the Western Iowa Conference Meet and Thursday's state qualifier in Panora. The role has reversed for the older Sporrer, who ran against their older sister -- Taylor -- during her freshman and sophomore seasons.
"I wouldn't want it any other way," Courtney said. "Madison has pushed me so much this season, and it has made me a better runner. I think she struggles with hills, but she's better than me on flat courses."
Aside from the Sporrers, Mya Moss, Haedyn Hall, Greylan Hornbeck, Kiera Hochstein and Mariah Nolting have made constant strides this season, putting the Panthers in prime position for another title.
"We want to get another championship," she said. "But we are just trying not to get our hearts set that we are going to win. We have to go in, work hard and not just expect it."
Courtney was a state medalist last year and has been to Fort Dodge the past three years, so she feels she has a good idea of what to expect.
"State is a pretty flat course," she said. "I think our strength is hills, so we have to make sure we are striding out and moving up fast."
Individually, Courtney enters ranked No. 5, fittingly one spot ahead of Madison.
"My goal is to place in the top five," she said. "Hopefully, Madison is right behind me."
Check out the full interview with Courtney Sporrer below.
CLASS 1A KMALAND STATE QUALIFIERS
GIRLS
Teams: St. Albert, Logan-Magnolia, Central Decatur, Woodbine
Individuals: Quincey Schneckloth (Tri-Center), Rylie Knop (AHSTW), Ellie Baker (Martensdale-St. Marys), Rylee Dunkin (Twin Cedars), Emily Albertsen (IKM-Manning), Becca Cody (Riverside)
BOYS
Teams: St. Albert, Woodbine, Central Decatur
Individuals: Daniel Schoening (Ankeny Christian), Ronan Jimenez (Southeast Warren), Nicholas Milner (Heartland Christian), RC Hicks (Wayne), Levi Moss (Wayne), Mason McCready (Riverside), Cole Jorgenson (Sidney), Sean McGee (Tri-Center), Caden Keller (IKM-Manning), Doug Berg (Nodaway Valley)