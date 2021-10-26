(Woodbine) -- A young and talented Woodbine cross country program will be busy at Saturday's Class 1A State Meet after qualifying both teams.
"It's really exciting," said Woodbine head coach James Smith. "It's been a while since either team qualified. To have both in one year, you couldn't ask for at the end of the season. Hopefully, we continue that momentum into Saturday."
According to Smith, the girls had not qualified for state since 2003 and the boys, not since 2009. They did so after a pair of runner-up finishes at the state qualifier at Ridge View.
The boys won a hotly-contested battle with Missouri Valley for the final qualification spot by 16 points.
"We saw Missouri Valley all year," Smith said. "We knew it was going to be a tight battle. We knew it was within our reach. I couldn't have asked for more from the younger kids."
Gunner Wagner led Woodbine with a third-place finish while Landon Bendgen was fifth and Thomas Tremel took 15th. Nate Wright, Xander Johnson, Adam Berry and Trey Burgmeyer also ran for the Tigers in their state qualifier.
On the girls side, Addison Murdock led the way in third while Elise Olson was 11th, Adyson Lapel was 17th, and Kylie Neligh cracked the top 20 in 19th.
"It was a nail-biter," Smith said. "We have three girls that are dual-sporters, so we couldn't really assess them. I knew we could qualify, but with so little in-meet experience, you're not sure if the girls will be ready for it. They certainly were. We have such a young group that stepped up and didn't let the moment get too big for them.'
The future looks bright for both Woodbine programs, with five underclassmen on the girls roster and only one senior on the boys roster.
"I hope it inspires the younger kids for what they can do," Smith said. "Hopefully, they don't settle. I don't think they will. I think they will go to state, get eager and be inspired to come back next year."
The Woodbine boys were ranked as high as No. 7 this year. Smith admits their goals might be a bit loftier than the girls'.
"It would be nice to get top five, but that's a stretch, so we are shooting for top seven," he said. "With the girls, I know they have a lot of potential, but I'm not sure they have enough meet experience to do what they are capable of, but I could see them getting a top 10 if they run to the best of their ability."
Trevor Maeder will be in Fort Dodge on Saturday with reports on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). Check out the full interview with Coach Smith and the complete list of Class 1A KMAland qualifiers below.
GIRLS
Teams: St. Albert, Logan-Magnolia, Central Decatur, Woodbine
Individuals: Quincey Schneckloth (Tri-Center), Rylie Knop (AHSTW), Ellie Baker (Martensdale-St. Marys), Rylee Dunkin (Twin Cedars), Emily Albertsen (IKM-Manning), Becca Cody (Riverside)
BOYS
Teams: St. Albert, Woodbine, Central Decatur
Individuals: Daniel Schoening (Ankeny Christian), Ronan Jimenez (Southeast Warren), Nicholas Milner (Heartland Christian), RC Hicks (Wayne), Levi Moss (Wayne), Mason McCready (Riverside), Cole Jorgenson (Sidney), Sean McGee (Tri-Center), Caden Keller (IKM-Manning), Doug Berg (Nodaway Valley)