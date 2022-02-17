(Des Moines) -- Sixteen KMAland wrestlers moved one step closer to a state championship on Thursday with first-round victories at the Class 2A State Tournament.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton sits fourth in the team standings after the first round. Ethan Skoglund (106), Bo Koedam (126), Ty Koedam (138) and Zander Ernst (152) were first-round victors for the Warriors, while Hunter Steffans (145) and Zayvion Ellington (160) won consolation matches.
Glenwood went a perfect 3-0 in first-round action, thanks to wins by Vinny Mayberry (113), Matt Beem (126) and CJ Carter (195).
Mayberry kicked off his second trip to the state tournament with a first-period fall of Jacob Maes (Assumption).
"It means a lot to me," Mayberry said. "I got the nerves out and showed what I can do."
The win puts Mayberry one step closer to a medal, which he fell one win shy of last year. Mayberry gets No. 6 Carson Doolittle (Webster City) in the quarterfinals.
"I have to stay composed and do what I do," he said.
Shortly after Mayberry's win, Beem beat another Assumption wrestler to reach the quarterfinals. The sophomore muscled a second-period pin of Derrick Bass.
"It's refreshing," Beem said. "I knew I could beat him, but there was some worry. I just did what I did and got to my attacks. It wasn't my best match, but it wasn't my worst."
Beem will face Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Bo Koedam in the quarterfinals. Koedam advanced after a win over Jayden Gargano (Humboldt). Atlantic-CAM's Ethan Follmann was also a first-round winner.
CJ Carter completed the flawless opening round for the Rams with a first-period pin of Atlantic-CAM's Brenden Casey in a rematch of last week's district action.
"I was staying aggressive," Carter said. "Last year, I didn't get the job done in the first round. It feels good to get the win."
Carter will face No. 5 Gabe Ter Wee (West Lyon) on Friday.
Clarinda's Kale Downey (145) and Logan Green (285) were winners on Thursday morning.
Downey was workmanlike in a 15-2 major decision of Justin Keller (Albia) while Green pinned Dugan Tolley (Winterset). Thursday's win was Green's second victory over Tolley this season.
"It feels good to get the first one out of the way," he said. "I was a little anxious to get out there. The first time I wrestled him, I let my conditioning work for me. It worked again. My main goal was to tire him out. I had a couple of shots that I didn't finish on, but we'll get better next match."
The South Dakota State football commit gets an intriguing quarterfinal match with Southeast Valley's Aaron Graves. Graves, the No. 3 ranked wrestler and an Iowa football commit -- has a 27-1 record to Green's 39-1 campaign.
"I'm going to stay intense and true to myself like I have all year," he said. "I'm ready for it."
Teammates Karson Downey (160) and Jase Wilmes (182) were eliminated.
Red Oak and Harlan each brought only one wrestler to Des Moines However, both programs will have a presence in the quarterfinals after wins from Dawson Bond (160) and Zane Bendorf (182), respectively.
Bond's first state tournament match of his career was a microcosm of his season as the junior gutted a 3-1 win over Zach Jensen (Spirit Lake).
"I didn't wrestle how I wanted to, but that's alright," Bond said. "Nobody cares how you win when you're in the state finals. It's just about getting those gritty wins."
Bond gets No. 5 Stone Schmitz (Union, LaPorte City) in the quarterfinals.
"I'm excited," he said. "There are some nerves, but I'm going to wrestle how I want to wrestle."
Bendorf looked dominant in his first match, cruising to a 9-1 major decision win over Johnny Argo (Assumption).
"I knew these were tough guys," Bendorf said. "I just had to come prepared. I visualized my shots, and they were there in my mind."
Bendorf will face No. 4 Nick Reinicke (Dike-New Hartford) in the quarterfinals.
"I'm prepared," he said. "I've been getting ready for the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals."
Atlantic-CAM's Kadin Stutzman (170) won his first-round match with a 16-8 major decision over Mack Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows), while Bishop Heelan's Ethan DeLeon also advanced in the 170-pound bracket.
Bishop Heelan's Sir Brandon Watts (138), Central Decatur's Tegan Carson (220) and Clarke/Murray's Tyler Binning (220) also opened their state tournaments with wins.
Atlantic-CAM's Aiden Smith (106) and Brian South (152) won consolation matches to extend their tournaments. Easton O'Brien (132) and Brenden Casey (195) got eliminated with 0-2 days.
Creston had an 0-3 day. Austin Evans (138), Triston Barncastle (145) and Quinten Fuller (285) went 0-2 and were eliminated.
Seth Ettleman -- Southwest Iowa's first state qualifier since 2015 -- went 0-2 at 113 pounds.
Class 2A action resumes on Friday morning at 9:00.
Class 2A First Round Consolation
106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) advances
113: Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa) is eliminated
132: Noah Parmelee (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances, Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) is eliminated
138: Austin Evans (Creston) is eliminated
145: Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
152: Brian South (Atlantic-CAM) advances
160: Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances, Karson Downey (Clarinda) is eliminated
182: Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated, Jase Wilmes (Clarinda) is eliminated
195: Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM) is eliminated
285: Quinten Fuller (Creston) is eliminated
Class 2A First Round
106: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
113: Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa) drops to consolations, Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) advances
126: Matt Beem (Glenwood) advances, Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) advances, Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
132: Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consolations, Noah Parmelee (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations
138: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances, Austin Evans (Creston) drops to consolations, Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan Catholic) advances
145: Kale Downey (Clarinda) advances, Triston Barncastle (Creston) drops to consolations, Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations
152: Brian South (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consolations, Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
160: Karson Downey (Clarinda) drops to consolations, Zayvion Ellington (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consolations
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) advances, Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan Catholic) advances
182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) advances, Jase Wilmes (Clarinda) drops to consolations, Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations
195: CJ Carter (Glenwood) advances, Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consolations
220: Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) advances, Tyler Binning (Clarke/Murray) advances
285: Logan Green (Clarinda) advances, Quinten Fuller (Creston) drops to consolations