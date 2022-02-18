(Des Moines) -- Glenwood's Matt Beem and CJ Carter are two of the 28 wrestlers that will contend for a Class 2A state championship on Saturday night.
The combo's respective state finals berths at 126 and 195 mark the first time the Rams have had multiple finalists since they put three on the big stage in 2006. It also has the Rams sitting fifth in the Class 2A team standings.
"My hard work is finally paying off," Beem said.
"I've been wrestling so much for my whole life," Carter said. "It feels good to show my skills at a state tournament."
Carter posted an 0-2 campaign at last year's state tournament.
"I was underweight and coming with an injury," he said. "0-2 last year. It feels good to make it to the finals this year."
Carter's ticket to the finals looked uncertain during his quarterfinal bout with Gabe Ter Wee, but he overcame a late deficit and a penalty to take the lead and fought off Ter Wee's shot attempt for the 10-9 win.
His scare in the quarterfinals prompted him to take care of business in the semifinals with a 5-2 win over Carter Smuck (Winterset).
"It caught me off guard," he said about his quarterfinal. "But I got back to my offense, and here we are now."
Carter will face West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker -- a defending state champion and Northern Iowa commit.
"I'm going to rest up and stay focused," he said. "But I won't think about it too much. I'll just go out there and have fun."
Beem's run to the finals also featured some theatrics, but his came in the semifinals with a thrilling 7-5 win over No. 2 ranked Tucker Stangel (Osage) in ultimate tiebreaker.
Beem led 3-1 going into the third period, but surrendered an escape and a takedown for getting an escape of his own to force overtime.
Neither wrestler scored in the sudden victory period and both tallied escape points in the following two 30-second periods, setting up an ultimate tiebreaker. Beem chose the down position and escaped in the waning seconds, turning a two-point reversal into a trip to the finals.
"The heart was just pumping 100,000 miles per hour," he said. "I didn't know who had choice. I was just wrestling as hard as I could."
Beem now turns his attention to the championship match against Jaiden Moore (Benton Community).
"Same as any other match," he said. "It's going to take a lot of hard work and grit."
Atlantic-CAM's Kadin Stutzman and Bishop Heelan's Ethan DeLeon will clash in the 170-pound title match on Saturday. Stutzman defeated Drake Collins (West Liberty) by 10-6 decision, while DeLeon beat Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg) by 6-4 decision.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ethan Skoglund (106), Atlantic-CAM's Ethan Follman (126), Clarinda's Kale Downey (145) and Red Oak's Dawson Bond (160) also reached the semifinals, but lost their respective matches.
In total, 18 KMAlanders will medal in Class 2A, including Glenwood's Vinny Mayberry (113), Clarinda's Logan Green (285), Harlan's Zane Bendorf (182) and Central Decatur's Tegan Carson (220).
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play from all of Saturday's State Wrestling Tournament action, which begins with the consolation semifinals and consolation finals at 10 AM on KMA 960.
Class 2A Semifinals
106: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations
126: Matt Beem (Glenwood) advances to finals, Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consolations
145: Kale Downey (Clarinda) drops to consolations
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak) drops to consolations
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) advances to finals, Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) advances to finals
195: CJ Carter (Glenwood) advances to finals
Class 2A Third Round Consolations
106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) advances
113: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) advances
138: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
145: Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
152: Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) advances
220: Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) advances
285: Logan Green (Clarinda) advances
Class 2A Second Round Consolations
106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) will medal
113: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) will medal
126: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will medal
132: Noah Parmelee (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated
138: Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan) will medal, Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will medal
145: Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will medal
152: Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will medal
160: Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated
182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) will medal
220: Tyler Binning (Clarke/Murray) is eliminated, Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) will medal
285: Logan Green (Clarinda) will medal
Class 2A Quarterfinals
106: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to semifinals
113: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) drops to consolations
126: Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) advances to semifinals, Matt Beem (Glenwood) advances to semifinals, Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations
138: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations, Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan Catholic) drops to consolations
145: Kale Downey (Clarinda) advances to semifinals
152: Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak) advances to the semifinals
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) advances to semifinals
182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) drops to consolations
195: CJ Carter (Glenwood) advances
220: Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) drops to consolations, Tyler Binning (Clarke/Murray) drops to consolations
285: Logan Green (Clarinda) drops to consolations