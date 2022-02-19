(KMAland) -- Three wrestlers within the KMAland triangle concluded their seasons with medals at Saturday's Class 2A State Wrestling Tournament.
The trio -- Clarinda's Kale Downey (145) & Logan Green (285) as well as Red Oak's Dawson Bond (160) highlighted the 14 KMAland medalists in Saturday morning's placement session.
For Downey and Green, the state medals are a fitting end to their stellar careers.
"It feels great," Downey said. "I've been up here the last couple of years, but didn't have much success."
Downey finished his day with a fifth place medal, capping his career with a pin of Austin Chally (Saydel).
"I didn't let two losses in a row get to me," he said. "It was important because it sucks to go out on a loss."
Green also took fifth thanks to a win over Cameron Guether (West Delaware).
"It's been a goal all year," Green said. "Glad I got to come up and achieve it. I'm pretty happy. This (the state tournament) was very eye-opening, but I had a lot of fun with it."
Bond's first trip to the state tournament featured a trip to the semifinals and ended with a fourth-place medal.
"Overall, I'm happy with my performance," Bond said.
Glenwood's Vinny Mayberry claimed his first gold, too, doing so with a fifth-place medal at 113 pounds
In total, 14 KMAlanders collected medals in the Class 2A morning session.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton sits in third in the team standings thanks to medals from Ethan Skoglund (fifth at 106), Bo Koedam (fourth at 126), Ty Koedam (third at 138), Hunter Steffans (fourth at 145) and Zander Ernst (third at 152).
Central Decatur's Tegan Carson (220) and Atlantic-CAM's Ethan Follmann (126) finished fifth. Atlantic-CAM's Aiden Smith (106), Harlan's Zane Bendorf (182) took sixth-place finishes. Bishop Heelan's Sir Brandon Watts (138) claimed seventh.
View the full interviews with Mayberry, Downey, Bond and Green below.
Class 2A Placement Matches
106: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes fifth, Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) finishes sixth
113: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) finishes fifth
126: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes fourth
138: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes third, Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan Catholic) finishes seventh
145: Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes fourth, Kale Downey (Clarinda) finishes fifth
152: Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes third
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak) finishes fourth
182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) finishes sixth
220: Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) finishes fifth
285: Logan Green (Clarinda) finishes fifth
Class 2A Consolation Semifinals
106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for fifth, Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for fifth
113: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) will wrestle for fifth
126: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third, Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for fifth
138: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third
145: Kale Downey (Clarinda) will wrestle for fifth, Austin Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third
152: Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak) will wrestle for third
182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) will wrestle for fifth
220: Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) will wrestle for fifth
285: Logan Green (Clarinda) will wrestle for fifth