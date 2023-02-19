(Des Moines) -- As he had all tournament, Red Oak senior Dawson Bond was at his best when it mattered most.
And now Bond can call himself a state champion.
A prep career full of wins but marred by heartbreaking postseason losses and a devastating injury reached a championship level on Saturday night -- something the Red Oak wrestling program has only seen twice before -- with Audra Liegerot in 1921 and Seth Esaias in 2012.
"I'm extremely blessed and happy," Bond said. "I'm on a high right now. I can't explain what this means to me, especially with how the last four years went."
Bond entered the Red Oak wrestling program as a touted freshman. He found himself in a loaded 126-pound bracket and narrowly failed to qualify for state. As a sophomore, he was a likely medalist before a collarbone injury at sectionals ended his season.
Bond finally got to the state tournament last year, but even that had setbacks. Bond narrowly missed out on wrestling in finals, losing in the semifinals before finishing fourth.
It all came full circle in a way Bond grew accustomed to this week: a gritty, cardiac-kid-style win.
With the match tied at 1 in the 160-pound final, Bond executed a takedown of Crestwood's Cole Butikofer with less than 20 seconds remaining in regulation to secure the state title.
"I didn't really open him up in the first two periods," Bond said. "I opened him up in the third. I saw an outside single I didn't take. After that, I saw a high crotch, and I took it."
The win was Bond's third consecutive nail-biting win. He won his quarterfinal match in overtime and secured a winning takedown in the final seconds of Friday's semifinal.
"To see all of the hard work and time on the mat come to fruition is amazing," Bond said. "Pressure is a privilege. I worked all year for this. It's awesome to weather the storm, get here and go out on top."
Bond's title was the only one among the six KMAlanders in the Class 2A finals.
His cousin, Aiden Smith, finished second at 113 pounds. Smith dropped a 6-1 decision to Union's Jace Hedeman in the finals.
"I wrestled the best I could," Smith said. "I just wasn't quite able to finish some of my shots."
Glenwood had two runners-up: Vinny Mayberry (120) and CJ Carter (195).
Mayberry's loss came in an 8-2 loss to Blake Fox (Osage).
"I knew he'd try to stop my offense," Mayberry said. "I wanted to be under him and he didn't want me under there. He did a good job. I know I'm capable of being at the top. I'm going to work as hard as I can to get up there."
Carter ended his career with a second consecutive runner-up finish. This one came after dropping a 7-2 decision to Ballard's Gabe Christensen.
"It's not the outcome," Carter said. "But I think I worked hard this year. I can't do anything now but sit with what I've got. I felt confident going in, but I just shut down my offense and didn't dominate like I usually do. I didn't really feel like myself."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ty Koedam (145) and Bishop Heelan Catholic's Ethan DeLeon (170) were also runners-up. Koedam suffered an 8-7 loss to Osage's Tucker Stangel. It looked as if Koedam had a go-ahead takedown near the edge of the mat in the final minute, but officials waved it off and held on.
DeLeon dropped a 3-1 decision to Osage's Nick Fox behind Fox's last-minute takedown.
Check out the full list of KMAland medalists, state champions and interviews with many of the Class 2A state medalists below.
CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONS
106: Brayden Bohnsack (Union)
113: Jace Hedeman (Union)
120: Blake Fox (Osage)
126: Derrick Bass (Assumption)
132: Kale Peterson (Greene County)
138: McKinley Robbins (Greene County)
145: Tucker Stangel (Osage)
152: Isaiah Fenton (Burlington, Notre Dame)
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
170: Nick Fox (Osage)
182: CJ Walrath (Burlington, Notre Dame)
195: Gabe Christensen (Ballard)
220: Nick Reinicke (Dike-New Hartford)
285: Cameron Geuther (West Delaware)
KMALAND CLASS 2A STATE MEDALISTS
1st
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
2nd
113: Aiden Smith (Atlantic)
120: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood)
145: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
170: Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan)
195: CJ Carter (Glenwood)
4th
132: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
195: Zane Bendorf (Harlan)
5th
170: Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
7th
138: Austin Evans (Creston)
8th
120: Christian Ahrens (Creston)
195: KJ Fry (Clarke)
220: Mason Koehler (Glenwood)
CLASS 2A
Jesse Jens (Harlan, 8th Place -- 106 pounds)
Christian Ahrens (Creston, 8th Place -- 120 pounds)
Austin Evans (Creston, 7th Place -- 138 pounds)
Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5th Place -- 170 pounds)
Zane Bendorf (Harlan, 4th place -- 195 pounds)
Mason Koehler (Glenwood, 8th place -- 220 pounds)