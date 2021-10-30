(Fort Dodge) -- The Clarinda girls took eighth at the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
"We talked about trying to keep the same plan we had for districts," said Coach Jane Mayer. "It worked for us. The goal was to stay as close together as they could. I could tell they were pushing. They were so locked in. It was really exciting. I'm very satisfied."
The Cardinals scored 221 points, winning a tiebreaker over Beckman Catholic to claim eighth out of 15 squads.
Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley led the stout showing with a trip to the medal stand, thanks to an 11th-place finish. Hartley ran a 19:41.48 for the second medal of her career, improving on her 13th-place finish last year.
"The whole goal this season was to improve," she said. "I'm glad I did this."
Much like last year, Hartley started fast, sitting in the top three after the first minute.
"I feel like I get out of every race super-fast," she said. "Maybe faster than I should sometimes, but it helped today. I attacked the hills on the course, and that improved my time."
Raenna Henke took 39th for the Cardinals, while Ashlyn Eberly (72nd), Callie King (74th), Cheyenne Sunderman (95th) and Amelia Hesse (119th) also ran for the Cardinals. Eberly is the lone senior for Clarinda, so the future looks bright for Coach Mayer's team.
"I'm hoping other girls in the school will see how much fun we are having and think they can do this," Mayer said.
Danielle Hostetler (Mid-Prairie) was the individual champion for the second consecutive year. Hostetler's crown was the sixth straight for the Hostetler family -- sisters Anna and Marie won titles from 2015 through 2019 -- and led Mid-Prairie to a fifth consecutive team title.
In the boys race, Red Oak's Baylor Bergren paced KMAland runners with a 28th-place finish. Shenandoah's Alex Razee took 33rd, Clarinda's Kyle Wagoner was 36th, Underwood's Bryce Patten claimed 40th and Clarinda's Treyton Schaapherder finished 51st.
Check out the full interviews with Hartley and Coach Mayer below. Full results can be found here.