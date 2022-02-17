Braylon Kammrad -- 3A State Wrestling

(Des Moines) -- Lewis Central junior Braylon Kammrad was a bright spot in KMAland's light slate of action in the first round of the Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament.

Kammrad was one of only two KMAlanders to win his first round match, along with LeMars Ayden Hoag (220).

"It feels good to get done with the day early," Kammrad said.

Kammrad advanced to the quarterfinals behind a 5-2 win over Xavier Kentworthy (Ankeny) in the 170-pound bracket.

"I was able to keep him down and not let him get any easy points," he said. "My takedown on top and my feet were good, so I am confident going into day two."

Thursday's first-round action was Kammrad's first activity at the state tournament. But he feels his recent experience guiding Lewis Central to a Class 4A football championship helped prepare for the nerves and chaos of state wrestling.

"It helped keep me calm," he said. "I've been in these situations before, so it was nothing new. I just try to wrestle how I normally do. It's just another tournament."

Kammrad will have his hands full in Friday's quarterfinal against No. 1 Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar), a defending state champion. 

"I'm going to come out and wrestle hard," he said.

Lewis Central's Carter Schorsch (106) and Dillon Woods (195) were eliminated after 0-2 performances.

Denison-Schleswig's Jaxson Hildebrand extended his season by beating Woods in the consolation round. Sioux City East's Jadyn Friedrichs (126) also advanced in consolation action.

Abraham Lincoln brought three wrestlers to Des Moines, but all three -- Jaymeson VanderVelde (106), Johnathan Ryan (113) and Carlos Andrade (182) -- got eliminated after going 0-2.

Class 3A First Round Consolations

106: Jaymeson VanderVelde (Abraham Lincoln) is eliminated, Carter Schorsch (Lewis Central) is eliminated

113: Johnathan Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) is eliminated

126: Jadyn Friedrichs (Sioux City East) advances

145: Logan Williams (Sioux City West) is eliminated

182: Carlos Andrade (Abraham Lincoln) is eliminated

Class 3A First Round

106: Carter Schorsch (Lewis Central) drops to consolations, Jaymeson VanderVelde (Abraham Lincoln) drop to consolations

113: Johnathan Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) drops to consolations

126: Jadyn Friedrichs (Sioux City East) drops to consolations

145: Logan Williams (Sioux City North) drops to consolations

170: Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central) advances

182: Carlos Andrade (Abraham Lincoln) drops to consolation

195: Dillon Woods (Lewis Central) drops to consolations, Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) drops to consolations

220: Ayden Hoag (LeMars) advances

