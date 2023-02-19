(Des Moines) -- Lewis Central senior Braylon Kammrad capped his wrestling career with a state runner-up finish on Saturday.
The Northern Iowa football commit nearly added a state championship in wrestling to his resume that already included titles in football and track, but suffered a 2-1 overtime loss to Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott in the 170-pound finals.
"It was awesome to be in the state finals," Kammrad said. "This is one of the toughest tournaments in the whole country. I left it all there. I did the most I could have done. It is what it is."
Kammrad's run to a runner-up finish came as the No. 10 seed.
"As a freshman, I wasn't very good," he said. "I'm a competitor. I want to be the best at everything. I'm proud to have come out here on the biggest stage and do what I did."
Kammrad was one of three KMAland medalists in Class 3A. LeMars' Ayden Hoag and Denison-Schleswig's Jaxson Hildebrand finished third and fourth, respectively in Class 3A.
History occurred in Class 3A Saturday night as Iowa City, City High's Ben Keuter (220) became the 32nd wrestler in state history to win four state titles and only the seventh to do so with an undefeated record in his high school career.
Check out the full interviews with Kammrad, Hoag and Hildebrand below, along the complete list of Class 3A state champions.
Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central, 170 pounds -- 2nd place)
Ayden Hoag (LeMars, 220 Pounds -- 3rd place)
Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig, 220 pounds -- 4th place)
3A STATE CHAMPIONS
106: Alexander Pierce (Iowa City West)
113: Jake Knight (Bettendorf)
120: Koufax Christensen (Waukee Northwest)
126: Cale Seaton (Iowa City, City High)
132: Carter Freeman (Waukee Northwest)
138: Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock)
145: Bas Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock)
152: Jacob Helgeson (Johnston)
160: Danny Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock)
170: Caden McDermott (Pleasant Valley)
182: Gabe Arnold (Iowa City, City High)
195: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge)
220: Ben Keuter (Iowa City, City High)
285: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk)