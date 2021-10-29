(Fort Dodge) -- Harlan’s Kaia Bieker and Glenwood’s Bryant Keller both grabbed medals in Class 3A at the Iowa State Cross Country Championships on Friday.
Bieker ran a 19:29.18 and led the Cyclones on their way to 212 points and a seventh place finish. Lindsey Sonderman placed 16th in 19:41.95.
The Glenwood girls ended up with an 11th place finish and 239 points. Madelyn Berglund led the way for the Rams with a 31st place run.
In the boys race, Keller ran a 16:31.91 to take an 11th place medal. The Rams ended up scoring 235 points and finishing in 10th place. View the complete individual results from KMAland in the 3A races below.
GIRLS INDIVIDUALS
7. Kaia Bieker, Harlan (19:29.18)
16. Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan (19:41.95)
27. Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic (20:07.12)
29. Lola Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig (20:08.38)
31. Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood (20:09.47)
45. Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood (20:34.76)
48. Ava Rush, Atlantic (20:35.90)
65. Delaney Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan Catholic (20:52.38)
71. Ellie Gross, Harlan (20:53.92)
74. Brooklyn Schultz, Glenwood (20:59.96)
87. Claire Pellett, Atlantic (21:08.89)
88. Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood (21:09.60)
92. Riley DeGonnia, Creston (21:15.26)
97. Taylor Bieker, Harlan (21:23.31)
106. Lauren Hughes, Glenwood (21:56.10)
107. Jenna Gessert, Harlan (21:57.63)
109. Kate Hughes, Glenwood (22:13.13)
116. Kayla Anderson, Harlan (22:28.65)
126. Emily Schechinger, Harlan (23:01.76)
127. Emerson Griffin, Glenwood (23:02.54)
BOYS INDIVIDUALS
11. Bryant Keller, Glenwood (16:31.91)
21. Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic (16:57.06)
35. Andrew Smith, Glenwood (17:16.27)
40. Drew Engler, Atlantic (17:26.58)
41. Carlos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17:26.88)
55. Hayden Gamble, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17:35.74)
70. Jacob Greving, Kuemper Catholic (17:45.90)
91. Jackson Griffin, Glenwood (18:00.40)
95. Ashton Wiese, Glenwood (18:05.12)
97. Liam Hays, Glenwood (18:05.97)
105. Preston Slayman, Glenwood (18:13.90)
112. Dillon Anderson, Glenwood (18:27.43)