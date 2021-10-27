(Glenwood) -- It might look different, but the Glenwood girls cross country team is a state qualifier for the fifth consecutive year.
"I know the girls are super excited," said Coach Marissa Klindt. "And I'm excited to watch them run."
The Rams qualified for a state after a district championship at their Class 3A state qualifier in LeMars with 59 points, beating Spencer and MOC-Floyd Valley by 12 points.
"We knew it was going to be a battle," Klindt said. "My first thought watching them run was "wow." They put together a great race and did everything we needed from them. They ran very well, and that was exciting to see."
Like she has all season, freshman Madelyn Berglund led the Rams with a runner-up finish. Berglund emerged this year with many stellar showings and is ranked No. 28 by the IATC.
"She's run so well," Klindt said. "She puts in so much practice. I know she'll develop into a great leader, too."
The Rams had five runners finish in the 25 at LeMars. Brooklyn Schultz was 10th, followed by Rachel Mullenax (14th), Lauren Hughes (16th), Breckyn Petersen (17th) and Kate Hughes (24th). Of those runners, Mullenax is the only senior on Glenwood's young squad.
Glenwood entered the season with some unknowns and a new head coach. However, those could not prevent the Rams from another trek to Fort Dodge.
"I knew the talent we had on our team," Klindt said. "I thought we could have the success we've had this year. I said earlier this year that I thought we would have some surprises, and we definitely have. Our freshman girls have exceeded expectations, and that has been exciting."
The youth in their lineup means their streak of state qualifications likely won't end at five.
"I'm excited about the future," Klindt said. "We have some eighth-graders moving up next year, and we get to keep a bunch of freshmen, sophomores and juniors that have made big contributions this year."
The Rams enter Friday's state meet ranked No. 7 in the IATC team rankings. Klindt says her team hopes to crack the top 10, and the key is starting strong.
"It's a big meet," she said. "We need to get out quickly in that first 400. We've been working on that this week. Hopefully, we stick together and pull each other along because that's been very beneficial to us in the past."
The Class 3A girls race takes place at 2:30 on Friday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. Check out the list of 3A qualifiers and interview with Coach Klindt below.
CLASS 3A KMALAND QUALIFIERS
GIRLS
Teams: Glenwood, Harlan
Individuals: Rile Degonia (Creston), Delaney Saulsbury (Bishop Heelan), Brooklyn Stanley (Bishop Heelan), Lola Mendlik (Denison-Schleswig), Claire Pellett (Atlantic), Ava Rush (Atlantic)
BOYS
Team: Glenwood
Individuals: Drew Engler (Atlantic), Jacob Greving (Kuemper Catholic), Michael Pottebaum (Kuemper Catholic), Hayden Gamble (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Carlos Rodriguez (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)