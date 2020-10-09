IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released 4A and 5A regional volleyball pairings on Friday morning. View the complete rundown for KMAland conference schools below.

CLASS 4A 

Class 4A regional dates are 10/20, 10/22 and 10/27. View the complete set of pairings linked here.

Region 1 

Spencer at LeMars

Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig

Regional SFs at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (BYE) & Carroll (BYE)

Regional Final TBD

Region 2 

Creston at Winterset

ADM at Lewis Central 

Regional SFs at Glenwood (BYE) & Harlan (BYE)

Regional Final TBD

CLASS 5A 

Class 5A regional dates are 10/20, 10/22 and 10/27. View the complete set of pairings linked here

Region 1 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

Regional SFs at Dowling (vs. TJ) & Sioux City East (BYE)

Regional Final TBD

Region 2 

Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley

Indianola at Johnston

Regional Final TBD

