(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released 4A and 5A regional volleyball pairings on Friday morning. View the complete rundown for KMAland conference schools below.
CLASS 4A
Class 4A regional dates are 10/20, 10/22 and 10/27. View the complete set of pairings linked here.
Region 1
Spencer at LeMars
Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig
Regional SFs at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (BYE) & Carroll (BYE)
Regional Final TBD
Region 2
Creston at Winterset
ADM at Lewis Central
Regional SFs at Glenwood (BYE) & Harlan (BYE)
Regional Final TBD
CLASS 5A
Class 5A regional dates are 10/20, 10/22 and 10/27. View the complete set of pairings linked here.
Region 1
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Regional SFs at Dowling (vs. TJ) & Sioux City East (BYE)
Regional Final TBD
Region 2
Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley
Indianola at Johnston
Regional Final TBD