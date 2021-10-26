(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn makes a return to the state cross country meet on Friday.
The Titans sophomore finished just outside of a Class 4A medal a year ago, and he doesn’t plan to leave empty-handed this time around.
“I got one goal as Hawkeye Ten champ,” Eichhorn told KMA Sports on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. “Now I want to accomplish the next one with a top 10 at state.”
It will hardly be easy for the young Lewis Central standout, though, as he will face some of the stiffest competition in the state. That includes another showdown with the many impressive members of No. 1 ranked Sioux City North.
Eichhorn took fourth at last week’s state qualifier, finishing behind Gabe Nash, Will Lohr and Natnael Kifle – all of Sioux City North.
“It felt really good,” he said. “I was with (the Sioux City North trio) for about 2 or 2.1 miles. I really dropped that last mile, and that’s what I’m really working on for state. Making sure I can battle back and have that mindset to not give up and just go with them.”
As he prepares for Friday’s race, Eichhorn is relying on his season-long training and the experience he has at last year’s state meet when he took 16th – just over three seconds shy of a state medal.
“The fans will take you through everywhere on the course,” he said. “I did not remember that course at all when we ran it this year. The one thing I learned is you’re going to run a lot faster, and you won’t really feel the race so you have to push a lot harder.”
With a top 10 finish in mind, Eichhorn says he has a clear plan for the race.
“Go out and compete,” he said. “I really have to go out and compete with those guys. I’ve got to have a good kick and have the mindset that I put in the work and know I can do it.”
The Class 4A boys meet is slated to start at 11:15 at Fort Dodge’s Kennedy Park. Others from a KMAland conference in the race include the Sioux City North squad and Sioux City East’s Ryan Campbell. The Class 4A girls open the meet at 10:30 on Friday morning with Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs and Ivy Mehlhaff and Sioux City North’s Elizabeth Jordan representing the area.
Listen to the full interview with Eichhorn from Tuesday’s UFR linked below.