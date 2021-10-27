(Sioux City) -- One of the state’s most successful cross country programs goes for another state championship on Friday.
The top-ranked Sioux City North boys squad will try to make it back-to-back 4A titles when the Iowa State Cross Country Championships commence in Fort Dodge later this week.
“It’s been a tremendous, fun, exciting ride,” North head coach Abdier Marrero told KMA Sports. “We’re taking every moment as something amazing and making sure we enjoy every step of it.”
The Stars won their first state championship in their 13th appearance last year, and they brought back five of their seven runners from that squad. Junior Gabe Nash, senior Will Lohr and sophomore Natnael Kifle are all ranked in the top six of 4A. Meanwhile, senior Yemane Kifle is ranked 19th.
“They seem to be clicking at the right time,” Marrero said. “They feed off each other’s energy and each other’s vibe. There’s so much positive energy that they share with each other. It’s kind of fun watching it just happen.”
North has put together an impressive season, racing against some of the top teams in the state and region. One of the major accomplishments of the season was winning the Roy Triak Invitational in Minneapolis.
“We started changing our schedule probably about eight or nine years ago,” Marrero said. “We would get to the district meet and get the deer in the headlight look. It was kind of sad. We do all this work and do all these meets, and we get to that meet and are defeated before we even stepped to the line.
“The idea was to get rid of that fear factor and make everybody else seem as human as we are. Along the way, we started having some success. Our confidence grew, and it developed into what happened this year where we were able to have the confidence to run with these teams but to believe in ourselves enough to win some of these meets.”
Friday’s Class 4A state meet will likely just feel like another meet for Marrero’s bunch. However, while they aren’t keen on putting expectations on themselves, there’s certainly the state-wide expectation that they will repeat as team champions.
“What we’re doing is, we’re not even thinking about it,” Marrero said. “We’re just looking at it as another chance to have fun and to run as fast as we can. Our focus this year has gone away from trying to win meets. We just have put the focus on seeing what our bodies can do and what we’re capable of doing individually and as a group.”
One of the big threats to dethrone the Stars will be No. 2 ranked Dowling Catholic. The Maroons have three ranked in the top 13 and five in the top 30. In addition, Dowling has won eight state titles, including four of the past six.
“You’d be dumb if you overlook Dowling at the state meet,” Marrero added. “This is a meet that they know how to win. This is a meet that they prep to win. We’re not going to overlook them at all for any reason. We know what they’re capable of. We just want to make sure we’re not putting too much on any other team, and we just bring what we can bring to the party.”
The 4A boys meet is slated to begin on Friday at 11:15. View other state cross country previews from KMA Sports at the links and hear the full interview with Marrero below.
