(Fort Dodge) -- The Sioux City North boys highlighted Friday morning's Class 4A State Cross Country Meet with a second-place finish.
The Stars scored 62 points, finishing six behind champion Dowling Catholic. Three Sioux City North runners finished in the top eight: Gabe Nash (third in 15:32.74), Will Lohr (fifth in 15:36.71) and Natnael Kifle (eighth in 16:00.39). Yemane Kifle narrowly missed medaling in 20th.
Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn collected some hardware with a 13th-place finish in 16:10.89.
In the girls race, Sioux City East's Kaia Downs finished third in 18:28.18.
