Eichhorn.jpeg

(Fort Dodge) -- The Sioux City North boys highlighted Friday morning's Class 4A State Cross Country Meet with a second-place finish. 

The Stars scored 62 points, finishing six behind champion Dowling Catholic. Three Sioux City North runners finished in the top eight: Gabe Nash (third in 15:32.74), Will Lohr (fifth in 15:36.71) and Natnael Kifle (eighth in 16:00.39). Yemane Kifle narrowly missed medaling in 20th.

Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn collected some hardware with a 13th-place finish in 16:10.89. 

In the girls race, Sioux City East's Kaia Downs finished third in 18:28.18. 

View the full results here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.