(KMAland) -- CAM, East Mills, Stanton-Essex, Exira/EHK, Audubon, Bedford and Lenox were among the winners in KMAland 8-Player action on Friday.
CAM 48 Fremont-Mills 6
Lane Spieker was crowned the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night with a monster performance for the Cougars. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
East Mills 53 Woodbine 36
Ethan Meier threw for 194 yards and rushed for 134 while accounting for seven total offensive touchdowns to lead the Wolverines. Ryan Stortenbecker added 115 yards and a touchdown, and Davis McGrew had 95 yards receiving and three scores.
Cory Bantam topped Woodbine with 288 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 121 yards and two more scores.
Stanton-Essex 54 Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Logan Roberts had 57 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and Carter Johnson threw for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson also had a punt return for a touchdown and an interception on defense.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59 Griswold 8
Tyler Kingery had 149 yards and four touchdowns on offense, and Trey Petersen tallied 186 yards of offense and had a hand in four touchdowns of his own.
Audubon 48 Southeast Warren 21
Gavin Smith led Audubon with 289 yards of total offense and accounted for 32 total points in the win.
Bedford 66 Lamoni 28
Silas Walston had 175 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and Tristen Cummings threw for 80 yards and two scores for Bedford.
Kalvin Brown led Lamoni with a 46-yard touchdown run and a 69-yard kickoff return for a score.
Lenox 64 Seymour 6
Isaac Grundman had 122 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just five carries, and Lenox rolled to the win.
Check out the KMAland Iowa 8-Player and area district 8-Player scores below.
KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER
CAM 48 Fremont-Mills 6
East Mills 53 Woodbine 36
Stanton-Essex 54 Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59 Griswold 8
Audubon 48 Southeast Warren 21
Bedford 66 Lamoni 28
Murray 40 East Union 8
Lenox 64 Seymour 6
St. Edmond 62 Ar-We-Va 56 — OT
Boyer Valley 68 River Valley 14
West Harrison at Siouxland Christian
Mormon Trail 74 Melcher-Dallas 6
Winfield-Mount Union 84 Moravia 34
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 8-PLAYER
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 42 Kingsley-Pierson 38
Harris-Lake Park at St. Mary’s, Remsen
Newell-Fonda 54 West Bend-Mallard 12
Montezuma 56 HLV, Victor 20
Baxter 48 Colo-Nesco 20
Grand View Christian 36 GMG 24
Iowa Valley at BGM, Brooklyn
Collins-Maxwell at Woodward Academy