(Plattsmouth) -- Class B No. 3 Plattsmouth started the football season on the right note this past Friday with a workmanlike 28-7 win over Blair.
“It was just a great way to start the season,” Blue Devils coach Bob Dzuris told KMA Sports. “We didn’t do anything flashy. We were typical Plattsmouth football. It helps when you have a bunch of mature seniors running the show.”
Plattsmouth kept the ball in the hands of one of those seniors plenty on Friday, giving Christian Meneses 31 carries. He paid it off with 151 yards and two touchdowns while fellow senior Nate Kramer had 75 yards and a touchdown on just four touches.
“We did do a nice job up front,” Dzuris said. “I thought there were fewer mistakes on our offensive line than there was at the beginning of last year. We still have to get to the second level to get the linebackers. We need to be able to get Christian free on some more 7 to 10 yard rushes rather than grinding it out with four yards.”
Coach Dzuris was also plenty impressed with the defensive performance, which saw 6.0 tackles for loss on the night. Ben Yoder (2.0), Dalton Baumgart (1.0), Cameron Aughenbaugh (1.0), Kevin Sohl (1.0) and Caleb Adkins (1.0) combined on that total, and Aughenbaugh led the game with 10.0 total tackles.
The Blue Devils defense also forced five turnovers on the evening, getting two interceptions and a fumble recovery from senior Owen Prince and one fumble recovery each from Adkins and Blake Duncan.
“We really thought our linebackers are about as solid as you can get,” Dzuris said. “We’re solid, we’re strong, we’re quick, we’re smart and I thought our linebacker play was very good. Our defensive line was in better shape, and that makes a difference, too. Those guys have to be in the right place so the linebackers can move across, and they did a nice job.”
Plattsmouth looks for a 2-0 start when they travel to Ralston (0-1) on Friday evening. The Rams lost to Beatrice, 47-21, in week one.
“The one thing they do have is speed,” Dzuris said. “We can’t take that for granted. We’re going to be bigger than them at every position, but they’ve got running backs and receivers that can run and their quarterback throws a nice ball. We’ve really got to be in the right place and understand what coverage we’re in.
“Offensively, we just have to stay the course. Get their linemen blocked. They’re going to stack the box, so we have to get the ball to the outside, bounce some outside running plays and things like that to loosen things up to give our guys a chance to be successful.”
While the opening week of the season was a solid performance, Coach Dzuris is continually looking for improvement. He feels there are several areas they can make a big jump in game two.
“Percentage-wise, it’s our passion game,” he said. “We’ve got to run better routes, and we thought we dropped three balls the other night. If we can get over 50-55% then we are going to be right where we think we need to be. Plus, we need to pick up the blitz a little bit better. Ralston will blitz so our offensive line and fullbacks will be working on that this week.
Adam Kiesel will be at Ralston on Friday evening providing reports from the Blue Devils/Rams matchup. Listen to all of KMA’s week two coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Hear the complete interview with Coach Dzuris linked below.