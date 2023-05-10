NSAA

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has released heat sheets for the Class B state track meet.

Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Falls City, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth are all represented in the girls and boys state meet, which is slated for May 17th and 18th.

View the complete girls heat sheets here and the boys here.

Here’s a look at the KMAland Nebraska events that KMA Sports will track next week.

CLASS B GIRLS 

Ashland-Greenwood 

Lauren Gerdes — high jump

Malia Howard — shot put

Jadah Laughlin — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Mackenzie Stanley — 400 meter dash

Auburn 

Kristen Billings — 3200 meter run, 1600 meter run

Addison Darnell — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Jaidyn Glathar — high jump

Falls City 

Ashleigh Kirkendall — 100 hurdles 

RaeAnn Thompson — 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash

Nebraska City 

Laney Denniston — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Tarryn Godsey — discus throw

Jayce Harrah — 800 meter run

Hannah Marth — discus throw

Plattsmouth 

Addison Aughenbaugh — pole vault

Peyton Aughenbaugh — pole vault

Stella Campin — shot put

Ciara Wulff — 100 meter dash

4x100 — Holly Wilson, Ciara Wulff, Mila Wehrbein, Lena Perez

CLASS B BOYS 

Ashland-Greenwood 

Ty Beetison — high jump, pole vault

Tobin Engelhard — shot put

Luke Lambert — shot put

Auburn 

Cameron Shriver — 110 hurdles 

Nebraska City 

Kalan Fritch — long jump

Plattsmouth 

Caleb Adkins — discus throw, shot put

Lincoln Bradney — 400 meter dash

Hayden Coleman — pole vault

Elijah Dix — 3200 meter run

Louis Ingram — long jump, triple jump

Orion Parker — discus throw

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.