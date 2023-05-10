(KMAland) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has released heat sheets for the Class B state track meet.
Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Falls City, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth are all represented in the girls and boys state meet, which is slated for May 17th and 18th.
View the complete girls heat sheets here and the boys here.
Here’s a look at the KMAland Nebraska events that KMA Sports will track next week.
CLASS B GIRLS
Ashland-Greenwood
Lauren Gerdes — high jump
Malia Howard — shot put
Jadah Laughlin — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Mackenzie Stanley — 400 meter dash
Auburn
Kristen Billings — 3200 meter run, 1600 meter run
Addison Darnell — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Jaidyn Glathar — high jump
Falls City
Ashleigh Kirkendall — 100 hurdles
RaeAnn Thompson — 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash
Nebraska City
Laney Denniston — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Tarryn Godsey — discus throw
Jayce Harrah — 800 meter run
Hannah Marth — discus throw
Plattsmouth
Addison Aughenbaugh — pole vault
Peyton Aughenbaugh — pole vault
Stella Campin — shot put
Ciara Wulff — 100 meter dash
4x100 — Holly Wilson, Ciara Wulff, Mila Wehrbein, Lena Perez
CLASS B BOYS
Ashland-Greenwood
Ty Beetison — high jump, pole vault
Tobin Engelhard — shot put
Luke Lambert — shot put
Auburn
Cameron Shriver — 110 hurdles
Nebraska City
Kalan Fritch — long jump
Plattsmouth
Caleb Adkins — discus throw, shot put
Lincoln Bradney — 400 meter dash
Hayden Coleman — pole vault
Elijah Dix — 3200 meter run
Louis Ingram — long jump, triple jump
Orion Parker — discus throw