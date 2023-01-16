(Coon Rapids) -- A recent win and a tight loss to one of Class 1A's top teams has instilled excitement and optimism into the Coon Rapids-Bayard girls basketball team.
The Crusaders are 6-5 after a 47-26 win over Paton-Churdan on Friday night.
"We started out slow," Coach Kaitlyn McAlister tells KMA Sports. "Sometimes we play not so well and end up winning like we did against Paton-Churdan. We're seeing a lot of good things and a lot of good effort."
The win might not have even been Coon Rapids-Bayard's most impressive showing of the week. They played 1A No. 6 Woodbine to a single-digit loss.
"It built their confidence and showed how resilient they are," McAlister said. "We were down 14 or 15 and brought it down to six. They did a good job of focusing on the little things. It helped them build confidence to compete against a team like that."
The Crusaders have navigated their way through the season while trying to replace multi-year starter -- and last year's leading scorer -- Brynn Bass.
Junior Breeley Clayburg has helped fill the void left by Bass. Clayburg averages 13.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. She totaled 20 points and grabbed 20 boards against Paton-Churdan to go over 500 career rebounds.
"She's been starting since she was a freshman," McAlister said. "Breeley had a lot of help last year with Brynn. Now she sees she has to be that. She's done a good job."
Freshmen Anna Hart and Malia Clayburg each add 8.8 points per game, while the younger Clayburg also accounts for 8.5 boards per contest. Lydia Hofbauer contributes 5.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to the Crusaders' lineup.
"We have more options for scoring than we did in the past," McAlister said. "If a team doubles on Breeley, Malia, Anna or Lydia step up. We have a wide range of girls willing to step up and score."
The Crusaders are back at it on Tuesday against West Harrison, followed by a rematch with Woodbine on Friday.
"The big thing is to keep working hard," McAlister said. "We're constantly talking about winning all four quarters. We're concerned about doing the little things."
Click below to hear the full interviews with Coach McAlister.