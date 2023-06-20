(Mondamin) -- West Harrison graduate Koleson Evans has been one of the top bats in the state while leading his team to a stellar season.
His success at the dish has created success for his team, which currently sits at 15-2.
"I'm feeling great with how my team is performing so far," Evans said. "This year has been fun. We hope to continue it all the way to Carroll (the host of the 1A state tournament) this year."
Evans' stellar baseball season comes after being a vital part of West Harrison's undefeated regular season in football and state semifinal appearance in basketball. Last year, he and his teammates narrowly missed the state tournament, losing to Remsen, St. Mary's. Last year's success and their strong year in other sports created excitement around this baseball season.
"We wanted to do it in one more sport," he said. "For kids from a small-town school to go to state in all sports would be cool. Our confidence is through the roof right now. We know we're better than we were last year. It's just a matter of doing it now."
Evans currently hits .604/.672/.938 with 23 RBI for the 1A No. 6 Hawkeyes. His .604 average ranks second in the state and leads Class 1A. Evans hit .692 last week with six RBI, two triples and a double.
"When I walk up to the plate, everything clears in my head," he said. "I just hit the ball and go from there. I'm always looking to hit the ball to right field if I have runners on second or third because they have more of a chance to get them home. For me, it's a lot of thinking at the batter's box, but when I step up, my mind is clear, and I'm ready to go."
Evan's fine-tuned his swing in the offseason. That adjustment appears to be paying dividends.
"I put a lot of emphasis on my swing," he said. "It's showing."
Evans has shined on the mound, too. He's thrown 12 innings with a 2.92 ERA and 16 strikeouts, while opponents are hitting just .071 against him.
"I've pitched against the harder teams," he said. "I'm probably the fastest pitcher on my team. I just throw at high speeds."
The 1A No. 6 Hawkeyes have a big Rolling Valley Conference doubleheader coming up with 1A No. 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard on Tuesday. That two-game series will go a long way in determining the RVC picture.
"It's going to be tough," Evans said. "It's about who's going to mentally stronger. These games are important for us."
Hear more with Evans below.