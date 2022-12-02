(Stanton) -- The Stanton girl's basketball team shook off some early season jitters to win a tight battle with the Sidney Cowgirls 53-48.
The Viqueens (1-0) kept it at a stalemate throughout the first half with the Cowgirls (0-2), including a tie ball game at halftime before a third-quarter surge gave them the cushion they needed to survive with some late-game free throw shooting.
"It was our first game, (Sidney) was fortunate to get one in last night, and I was a little on edge about that going in because you just never know," said Stanton Head Coach David Snyder. "With the back and forth and the way it turned out, in the end, I can't think of a better way to start the season."
As the game progressed, a big part of the Viqueens surge was senior forward Jenna Stephens -- who finished the night with 21 points and four rebounds despite having to shake off a rare slow start.
"Usually the first game I'm pretty jittery and with this being our last first home game as seniors it was a little bit more nerve wracking," said Stephens. "But I was really happy with my pressure free throws -- those came in really handy tonight and I was glad I could make those."
"She missed some shots she probably should have made, but I think a huge key was the number of fouls that occurred against her and her performance on the free throw line was a huge difference maker," said Snyder.
However, the Cowgirls wouldn't let the Viqueens run away with it, keeping the ballgame within two points throughout the first quarter, with Stanton leading 13-12 after one.
That back-and-forth battle would continue early in the second quarter, primarily thanks to shutting down senior Avery Dowling, who had zero points in the first half. However, Sidney's sophomore Ava Osborn got the hot hand from three-point range totaling 12 first-half points. But, Snyder says his girls stayed the course of their game plan.
"We felt that if we made the right passing and the right moves and set ourselves up in the right positions -- which we did -- and got the ball in Jenna's hands, we felt pretty comfortable in that philosophy," said Snyder.
A solid 13-point first-half performance from senior Marleigh Johnson and six second-quarter free throws from Stephens gave Stanton a 6-2 run to finish out the first half knotting up the score at 29, before surging to an 11-2 run in the third quarter.
"We got a lot of people rested up so we were able to start our five starters again," said Stephens. "So, we really just went back to our original plan and played our normal game, and it just worked out for us in the end."
Additionally, the Viqueens held Sidney to just six points in the third quarter, allowing them to jump to a five-point lead with a quarter left to play at 40-35.
"We payed total attention to person-to-person on their outside shooting," said Snyder. "We needed to clean up our rebounding act and I think we did a better job rebounding in the second half."
Additionally, senior Abby Burke drained a pair of threes in the third quarter. However, the Cowgirls weren't going quietly as Dowling eventually hit two trey balls early in the fourth quarter, both of which brought the score within two points, and Emily Hutt hit a trey to get it back within three. However, clutch free throw shooting from Stephens, Johnson, and Riley Burke, going 7/10 in the fourth quarter, allowed the Viqueens to ice the game.
"Everyday we actually run for free throws so there's lot of pressure because no one wants to run 17 lines for a missed one," said Stephens. "We do key in on free throws and being under pressure when we shoot them."
"That's just what we do," said Snyder. "We want to get to the free throw line in that late stage of the game."
Johnson finished just shy of a double-double on the night with 15 points and nine rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Meanwhile, Abby Burke totaled eight points and four rebounds, while junior Leah Sandin chipped in with six points. Dowling and Osborn led the Cowgirls in scoring with 12 points apiece, while Kaden Payne finished with eight and Emily Hutt with seven. Sidney's Aunika Hayes also hauled in nine rebounds and added four points.
For the Viqueens, they start their regular season off on the right foot and look to Coon Rapids-Bayard on Monday. However, Snyder says the tight victory sets a good tone for his squad moving forward.
"To be able to get out of a game like this on the right end of it, it's just a big, big deal," said Snyder. "It'll pay dividends down the stretch."
Meanwhile, the Cowgirls fall to 0-2 and hope to bounce back against East Atchison on Tuesday. You can check out the full video interviews with Stephens and Coach Snyder below: