(Council Bluffs) -- The Sioux City West girls basketball team used a pair of late quarter surges and tenacious defense to pull away and get the win over Abraham Lincoln Wednesday night and punch their ticket to a Regional Semifinal.
The Sioux City West Wolverines (9-12) stay hot and extend their win streak to seven as they took down the Abraham Lincoln Lynx (10-12) 51-36 in Regional Quarterfinal action. While the Wolverines fell behind early, a 9-2 run to finish the first quarter, followed by a 9-0 run to end the first half, put the Wolverines up 26-18 after two.
"We knew coming down here that's always tough to play here against AL," Sioux City West Head Coach Elizabeth Boetger told KMA Sports. "We knew that we needed to lock down and focus, and I think we struggled a little bit on the offensive end, and they did a good job of getting Baylie (Girres) the ball when they needed to. We need to get some offensive flow, we just couldn't seem to get in a rhythm tonight, and that's something we need to fix before our next Saturday."
It was a defensive struggle throughout the first half as the Wolverines were able to shut down Baylie Girres through the first two quarters holding her to just three points and the Lynx as a team to just eight second-quarter points.
"We just put some girls who can play lock-down defense on her and we knew she was getting a little frustrated, we face-guarded her," Boetger said. "Kudos to her, she really worked hard, they had some really great plays against that face guard to get her the ball with that lob and that four-high. Last game she had 19 points against us, so we were really focused on 'we have to take her away."
On the offensive end, sophomore Kiah Davis would be a source of points with seven in the first half. However, the Lynx would retake the lead halfway through the second as junior Emily Pomernackas would nail a pair of threes to spark an 8-3 run. But, senior Gabby Wagner would respond and drilled a three during the Wolverines 9-2 run to finish out the half, and she would begin to light it up from deep throughout the second half.
"She always brings a spark to our team, and that is something the last eight games that she has brought for us, she just brings that energy, and everybody feeds off that," Boetger said. "She's a good player, she's physical, and she likes to take it to the basket."
Wagner would help keep her final season with the Wolverines alive leading the way scoring with 14 points, including 12 of those coming from beyond the arc.
"It takes a lot of work, I go in the gym all the time to get my three-point where it is," Wagner said. "So it just feels like I'm accomplished when I make those threes."
The third quarter would start strong for the Wolverines as they would get the first five points of the half, and a 15-11 third period extended Sioux City West's lead into double digits at 41-29 with a quarter left to play. However, it was an entire team effort late, as senior Lily Juhnke and freshman Hannah Burge would nail a three-pointer in the third as three Wolverines would eventually sneak into double digits.
"I love my teammates, they all love me, they encourage me everyday, and I encourage them, we just all work well together," Wagner said.
The Wolverines, as a team, would can a combined nine shots from beyond the arc on the night.
In the fourth quarter, the Lynx would make things interesting by cutting the Wolverines down to as much as six at 43-26 with a little over two minutes remaining as Girres would continue to find ways to get open down low and find the basket sparking a 7-0 run.
"Clock is our friend, we didn't need to force anything, take our time, and again our spacing was off tonight, so we just talked about how we don't need to bomb shots, we just need to take good selective shots," Boetger said.
The Wolverines would respond with their own 7-0 run to finish the game as Juhnke hit a mid-range jumper to get the lead back over 10, and Hannah Burge canned a three to put the nail in the coffin for the Wolverines' win.
Wagner would be joined in double digits by Juhnke and Davis, who would finish with 10 each. Burge would finish with eight points, while Vera Grom would contribute seven and snag eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Girres would pace the Lynx with 15 points, 12 of which came in the second half and five rebounds, while Pomernackas and Jeena Carle contributed six points each. Pomernackas would also snag six rebounds.
While the Lynx' season comes to an end, Sioux City West will move on to the Class 5A Region 2 Semifinals on Saturday, taking on another familiar foe in Sioux City East (14-7), who claimed victory over the Wolverines in both regular-season matchups.
You can catch the full video interviews with Gabby Wagner and Head Coach Elizabeth Boetger below.