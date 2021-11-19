(Clarinda) -- It was a dream season for the Clarinda cross country program in 2021. For that, Coach Jane Mayer is the KMAland Cross Country Coach of the Year.
The Cardinals turned many heads this year, winning several meets, taking third in the Hawkeye Ten, winning a district championship and taking eighth place at the Class 2A State Championships.
"The girls exceeded my expectations," said Coach Mayer. "I don't think the girls ever stopped believing in themselves all season. They worked cohesively, and their confidence grew with their skills. It was fun to watch."
Mayer points to the September 16th meet at Panora as the turning point for her team. The Cardinals scored 71 points to take first in the 14-team field and placed two runners in the top five -- Mayson Hartley (first) and Raenna Henke (fifth).
"There was a lot of good competition there," Mayer said. "Other teams were congratulating us as we walked by. We had never gotten notoriety from other teams. That was a game-changer.
The Cardinals rode the momentum of that meet into October, where they finished third at the Hawkeye Ten Meet behind Harlan and Glenwood.
"We thought we could get third," she said. "We were very proud because we didn't even have a full team last year. To go from being in the bottom to third was a huge change for us. It showed that we were coming along as the year went on."
Such a season probably didn't look likely three years ago when current senior Ashlyn Eberly was the Cardinals' only runner at many varsity meets. Mayer says their newfound depth and their cohesiveness within that depth have been the factors for their success.
"I always get excited when the girls are running shoulder-to-shoulder and pushing each other in practice," Mayer said. "That speaks volumes about what they are trying to do for each other and what a true teammate is. They push each other and are happy for each other's successes."
The depth and camaraderie were on display at their Class 2A state qualifier in Gowrie when they edged Des Moines Christian and Van Meter in a tight team battle to collect a district title and punch their ticket to Fort Dodge.
"A lot of hard work finally came together at the right time," Mayer said after that meet.
At state, the Cardinals posted eighth out of 15 teams.
"They exhausted every resource they had," Mayer said. "That's what they did all year. They just emptied the tank."
Junior Mayson Hartley was the Cardinals' top runner this year. The standout took fifth at Hawkeye Ten and collected the second state medal of her career with an 11th-place finish.
"Each year, she comes to us with specific goals," Mayer said. "She's very determined and deliberate and pushes the pace for everybody all the time."
Freshman Raenna Henke stormed onto the scene as a freshman while Cheyenne Sunderman, Callie King and Amelia Hesse also stepped up and made massive strides for Coach Mayer's team throughout the season.
The Cardinals' boys team had success, too. Kyle Wagoner and Treyton Schaapherder were state qualifiers.
Many of the pieces from this year's team were underclassmen, and Clarinda's junior high program had a strong season, which means the days of low numbers and finishing at the bottom of the Hawkeye Ten are likely done for now.
"I think about it every day," Mayer said about her team's future. "This is just the beginning. There are so many things I want us to accomplish. We have some great leadership. Of course, I'll miss our seniors, but we have some great underclassmen. They are only going to get better and stronger, and I'm really excited."
Coach Mayer is the second Hawkeye Ten coach to claim this honor, joining Glenwood boys Coach Todd Peverill (2020). Logan-Magnolia's Kelli Kersten (2018) and former AHSTW girls coach Jenny Hamilton (2019) have also received this honor. Check out the full interview with Coach Mayer below.