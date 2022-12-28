(Tecumseh) -- Johnson County Central wrestling worked through some early-season bumps and bruises to end 2022 on a high note.
The Thunderbirds hope the Christmas break allowed them to make the proper adjustments.
"We've had a few injuries," Coach Neil Bowman said. "We're a little beat up, but we're looking to get a couple of guys back after a Christmas break. We won our home tournament before Christmas break. That was a nice deal."
Coach Bowman has a young team on his hands, but their camaraderie has him optimistic.
"Our strength is their willingness to go to battle," he said. "They understand we're a young team. It takes all of them to be successful. They feed off one another. And they want to see their teammates have success. That's important to us."
Heavyweight Christian Harrifeld leads the lineup. A state qualifier last year, Harrifeld is 16-3 in his senior season.
"He's been the cornerstone for our program as far as what can be achieved through hard work," Bowman said. "The kid has come a long way."
Harrifeld's experience and work ethic have been influential on a young roster.
"They've seen Christian grow and become more successful," Bowman said. "He understands that our team expects him to do well. He handles those pressures and expectations well."
Sophomore Levi Boardman has a 12-4 record at 132 pounds, while Terry Trew (152) and Logan Topp (120) also have winning records.
The Thunderbirds also have a girls squad. Jocelyn Prado owns an 11-1 record at 100 pounds. Alejandra Reyes and Rita Ceballos are 10-7 and 15-3 at 105 and 155 pounds, respectively.
Like most teams, Johnson County Central used the Christmas break to fine-tune some things. They'll put those to use on January 7th at the Beatrice Invitational.
"We have our phase one in the books," Bowman said. "At the beginning, we tried to put all of our moves in. Now, we look to refine what we do on top and bottom. The guys picked a few things they do well. We need to focus and buckle down."
Click below to hear more with Coach Bowman.