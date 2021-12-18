(Anita) -- The CAM boys basketball team got their final win of 2021 thanks to their defensive effort in a 40-32 win over Boyer Valley.
After getting out to a good 14-5 start, the Cougars only scored two points in the second quarter. They took a 16-13 lead into the locker room thanks to a buzzer-beating three (banked in) by Boyer Valley's Caden Neilsen.
The third quarter didn't provide much more scoring for either side. The score was 23-21 after three quarters. The Bulldogs got within 23-22, but that's the closest they would get to tying the game. CAM went on an 11-5 run after that point.
Boyer Valley would inch closer one more time as they made it a 36-32 game with less than a minute to go. However, CAM would make their free throws and escape with the 40-32 win.
"That's what matters at the end of the day," said Cougars' Head Coach Ian Hunt. "We got the win. Our offense looked better in the first part of the game. We struggled to score down the stretch but closed it out a lot better. Made some free throws down the stretch, and that helped."
Speaking of help, that's what Colby Rich brought with his 14 points. Ten of those points came in the second half. He also hit three 3-pointers.
"Our ball movement was really good as a team," Rich said. "Setting good screens, movement. I can't really take any of the credit. I've got to give it all to my teammates because our ball movement's good. When our ball movement is good, anybody can go off."
The Bulldogs presented CAM with some challenges on offense throughout the game, but particularly in the 2nd quarter. Coach Hunt credits the zone defense.
"They just do a good job of being patient on offense. That's tough to do on defense. You're playing defense 40-50 seconds a possession. Just kind of wear you down, grind you down," Hunt added. "They forced us to take some shots we normally wouldn't take on the other end. They played a good 2-3 zone out there. They really extended it and gave us some pressure, but we found a way to win."
Sam Foreman contributed 13 points for the Cougars. Boyer Valley was led in scoring by Drew Volkmann, who snagged 11 points.
CAM will battle Glidden-Ralston on the 4th of January. The Bulldogs will take on Exira-EHK on Tuesday before the break.
You can view the full interview with Hunt and Rich below.