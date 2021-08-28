(Shenandoah) -- Missouri Valley used three fourth-quarter touchdowns to take down Shenandoah, 44-29, in the first game of each team's season.
Cole Staska finished the game with three touchdowns, including the game-sealing 85-yard pick-six.
"I've been in the film room just watching film. Last week, we really struggled with our scrimmage," Staska said. "I was just watching film and fixing my technique and I think it really showed out tonight."
Alex Manzo had 155 yards on 24 carries and added four touchdowns for the Big Reds. One of those four touchdowns was the game-tying touchdown with 1:49 left in the game. He also ran in the two-point conversion to put the Big Reds in front.
Missouri Valley Head Football Coach, Rick Barker, was pleased with his running backs in the game.
"Those running backs ran tough for us," Barker said. "We didn't look so great a week ago. That's the nice thing about being able to scrimmage a tough West Monona team. It gave us some good film and our kids responded to that good quality film and they corrected those mistakes. That was a great benefit to our offensive line and even our backs. That's a really good job (by them) fixing those mistakes from a week ago."
Missouri Valley was a team that finished with only one win a year ago.
"I was really proud of our kids and the effort. They put a ton of time in the weight room this summer," Barker continued. "That one win last year really bothered them a lot. You could really see the difference in their attitudes. You could really see the difference in our senior leadership. They were going to make sure that didn't happen again."
The Big Reds (1-0) will continue the start of their season on the road next week as they travel to Lawton Bronson (1-0).
Shenandoah had some mixed results from first-year starting quarterback Nolan Mount. He went 15-33 through the air with one touchdown and two interceptions. Morgan Cotten carried the ball 18 times for 70 yards and scored three touchdowns.
The Mustangs start the season 0-1 and will face Nodaway Valley (1-0) on the road next week. Watch the full interview with Coach Rick Barker and Cole Staska below.