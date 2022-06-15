Randy Cole

(Manhattan) – Kansas State Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Cliff Rovelto has announced that Randy Cole is returning to the program to oversee the cross country teams.

In a release, Rovelto said, “We are excited to welcome Coach Cole back to K-State," 

Cole has served two previous stints at Kansas State. He led the program from 1997 to 2004 and led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title in 1998.

Cole has also coached at Wyoming and Lindenwood. He spent the last 10 seasons at Lindenwood.

Find the full release here.

