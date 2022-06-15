(Manhattan) – Kansas State Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Cliff Rovelto has announced that Randy Cole is returning to the program to oversee the cross country teams.
In a release, Rovelto said, “We are excited to welcome Coach Cole back to K-State,"
Cole has served two previous stints at Kansas State. He led the program from 1997 to 2004 and led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title in 1998.
Cole has also coached at Wyoming and Lindenwood. He spent the last 10 seasons at Lindenwood.
