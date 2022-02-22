Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State fell to Quincy while Missouri took care of Nichols in regional college baseball action on Monday. 

Northwest Missouri State (4-6): Northwest Missouri State lost 12-7 to Quincy (2-1). Jacob Pinkerton had three hits and drove in a run, and Brettt Holden posted two hits and two RBI. Tyler Peters also had two hits and drove in one. 

Missouri (3-1): Missouri came back from an early three-run deficit for a 7-4 win over Nicholls (1-3). Luke Mann led the offense with two hits and three RBI while Torin Montgomery had a hit and two RBI and Carlos Pena finished with two hits and an RBI. Kyle Brown had a strong performance with 4 1/3 shutout innings. Austin Cheeley was the winning pitcher after three shutout innings of his own.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.