(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State fell to Quincy while Missouri took care of Nichols in regional college baseball action on Monday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-6): Northwest Missouri State lost 12-7 to Quincy (2-1). Jacob Pinkerton had three hits and drove in a run, and Brettt Holden posted two hits and two RBI. Tyler Peters also had two hits and drove in one.
Missouri (3-1): Missouri came back from an early three-run deficit for a 7-4 win over Nicholls (1-3). Luke Mann led the offense with two hits and three RBI while Torin Montgomery had a hit and two RBI and Carlos Pena finished with two hits and an RBI. Kyle Brown had a strong performance with 4 1/3 shutout innings. Austin Cheeley was the winning pitcher after three shutout innings of his own.