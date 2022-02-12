(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State split two games in regional college baseball on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (2-3): Northwest Missouri State split a pair of games, nabbing a 7-3 win over Ouachita Baptist before a 4-2 loss to No. 11 Southern Arkansas. Brett Holden had three hits, two runs and an RBI, and Ryan Koski and Ryan Williams drove in two runs each in the opening win. Caden Diel had two hits and drove in one for the Bearcats in the tight defeat. Max Spitzmiller took the loss despite striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings.