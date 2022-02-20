(KMAland) -- Northwest, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas went 1-0, Nebraska and Omaha were 1-1 and Creighton and K-State had winless days in regional college baseball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-4): Northwest Missouri State rolled to an 11-1 win over Truman (3-2). Max Spitzmiller struck out 11 over seven innings and gave up just one run. Jacob Pinkerton singled, tripled and homered and drove in three, and Tyler Peters posted three hits and two RBI. Donovan Warren pitched in two hits and three RBI, and Drew Mackie added a hit and two RBI.
Nebraska (1-2): The Huskers split with Sam Houston, falling 5-1 in seven innings before a 12-9 slugfest win. Luke Jessen had two hits and Luke Sartori drove in a run in the loss while the Huskers pounded out 13 hits in game two. Jessen had three hits while Leighton Banjoff, Colby Gomes, Griffin Everitt and Brice Matthews all drove in two runs each.
Iowa (2-0): Iowa rolled to an 11-1 win over Ball State. Keaton Anthony had a monster game with four hits, including two home runs, five RBI and four runs while Brayden Frazier added three hits and two RBI. Connor Schultz struck out nine in four innings, and Brody Brecht threw four hitless innings with seven strikeouts of his own.
Creighton (0-3): Creighton lost twice to Portland, 12-1 and 4-3. Alan Roden had three hits to lead Creighton in game one while Jared Wegner had a double among two hits and drove in a run in the finale.
Omaha (1-2): Omaha nabbed a 15-0 win over San Jose State before a 5-4 loss to the Spartans. Charlie Bell, Tanner Howe and Cooper Prososki threw a combined two-hit shutout, and Mike Boeve went 4-for-4 with two RBI and two runs, Jack Lombardi had a home run and double among three hits with three RBI and Devin Hurdle pitched in three hits, two RBI and two runs. Hurdle added a hit and two RBI in game two, and Drew Hmielewski went deep.
Missouri (2-0): Missouri rolled to a 14-2 win over Nicholls (0-2), scoring four in the sixth and six in the seventh. Josh Day and Nander De Sedas each went deep while driving in two runs each, and Trevor Austin, Carlos Pena and Ross Lovich had two hits each while combining on five RBI and eight runs scored.
Kansas (2-0): Kansas rolled to a 12-1 win over Illinois (0-2). Maui Ahuna had three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Nolan Metcalf pitched in three hits and three RBI. Tavian Josenberger added two hits and three RBI while Ryan Vanderhei was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts in five innings.
Kansas State (0-2): Kansas State was routed by Michigan, 10-2. The Wildcats had just six hits, including an RBI double from Orlando Salinas and an RBI single from Cole Johnson in the loss.