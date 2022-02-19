(KMAland) -- Iowa, Missouri and Kansas all opened with a win while Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha and K-State all fell in their openers in regional college baseball on Friday.
Nebraska (0-1): Nebraska gave up five in the second and three more in the seventh on their way to an 8-5 loss to Sam Houston State (1-0). Max Anderson singled, doubled and tripled, and Colby Gomes added three hits for the Huskers in the loss. Luke Sartori also had two hits and drove in a run.
Iowa (1-0): Iowa scored four runs each in the fourth, sixth and ninth innings in beating Air Force (0-1), 12-2. Peyton Williams had a home run among four hits and drove in three while Michael Seegers added a double among three hits and scored twice. Adam Mazur threw six innings to get the win, striking out nine and allowing one run on one hit.
Creighton (0-1): Creighton struggled to a 12-2 loss to Portland (1-0) in their opener. Jared Wegner accounted for the only two runs for the Jays with a two-run home run.
Omaha (0-1): Omaha lost a high-scoring battle with San Jose State (1-0), 14-9. The Mavericks had nine hits, including four from Grant Goldstone and home runs each from Eduardo Rosario and Devin Hurdle. Mike Boeve added two hits and three runs.
Missouri (1-0): Missouri rolled to a 12-1 win over Nicholls, scoring three in the second, two in the third and six in the fourth. Luke Mann, Trevor Austin and Ty Wilmsmeyer all hit home runs in the win with Wilmsmeyer finishing with three hits, three RBI and three runs. Spencer Miles (4 IP) and Kyle Potthoff (3 IP) combined on a six-hitter.
Kansas (1-0): Kansas opened with a 4-2 win over Illinois, scoring three of their runs in the final two innings. Maui Ahuna led the offense with two hits while Tom Lichty drove in two on one hit for the Jayhawks. Cole Larsen threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed two unearned runs on four hits.
Kansas State (0-1): Kansas State lost a tight 8-6 battle with No. 10 Arizona. Dominic Johnson had two hits and two RBI, and Cash Rugely and Kaelen Culpepper added two hits of their own. Orlando Salinas pitched in a hit and two RBI.