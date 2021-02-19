(KMAland) -- Kansas State and Kansas were winners while Missouri dropped their opener in regional college baseball action on Friday.
Kansas State (1-0): Kansas State edged past Oregon State for a 3-2 win. Jordan Wicks struck out 10 in seven innings of three-hit ball while Caleb Littlejim had two hits and an RBI. Nick Goodwin added a double, three walks and two RBI.
Kansas (1-0): Kansas opened the season with a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State. Anthony Tulimero had two doubles, a home run and three runs scored to lead the Jayhawks offense.
Missouri (0-1): Missouri lost an 11-3 game to Grand Canyon. Chad McDaniel had a team-high two hits for the Tigers in the loss.