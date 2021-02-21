(KMAland) -- Omaha opened with a win over No. 22 Oklahoma while Kansas, K-State and Missouri combined to go 2-5 between Saturday and Sunday in regional baseball action.
Omaha (1-0): Omaha opened the season with a 6-3 win over No. 22 Oklahoma on Sunday. Garreett Kennedy tripled in a run and scored once while Harrison Denk had a hit and three runs scored to lead the Mavericks.
Kansas (2-1): Kansas dropped an 8-5 decision to South Dakota State on Saturday before a 13-1 rout of a win on Sunday. Nolan Metcalf had two home runs among four hits and drove in four for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (1-2): Kansas State lost a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday, losing to Gonzaga by a 17-5 final before falling 4-3 to New Mexico.
Missouri (1-3): Missouri split a doubleheader on Saturday and then lost the series with Grand Canyon on Sunday. The Tigers lost 8-4 on Saturday before a 9-7 victory split the doubleheader. They also lost to GCU on Sunday, 10-3.