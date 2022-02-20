(KMAland) -- Iowa was the only regional college baseball team to record a win on Sunday.
Check out the full college baseball rundown below.
Iowa (3-0): The Hawkeyes stayed perfect with a 3-0 win over Bucknell. Brendan Sher drove in two runs off two hits while Sam Hojnar had three hits and scored a run. Keaton Anthony and Brayden Frazier also scored runs. Ty Langenberg recorded the win by tossing 3 2/3 innings of two-hit baseball. Marcus Morgan allowed only one hit in four innings and Dylan Nedved recorded his first save of the season.
Nebraska (1-3): Sam Houston beat Nebraska 6-3. The Huskers trailed 6-0 after two innings, scored three in the eighth but couldn’t complete the comeback. Luke Jessen and Josh Caron had two hits each while Caron also drove in a run. Colby Gomes and Brice Matthews also plated runs. Braxton Bragg was charged with the loss. Emmett Olson retired three batters on four hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Creighton (0-4): Portland beat Creighton for the fourth consecutive game, doing so 6-5. Eight different Bluejays had a hit, led by home runs from Andrew Meggs (solo) and Brant Voth (three-run). Starter Dominic Cancellieri took the loss on three runs, four hits and two walks.
Omaha (1-3): Omaha dropped a wild 14-11 decision to San Jose State. Mike Beove had three hits, homered, double and drove in a run while Noah Greise also had three hits and pushed two runs across. Devin Hurdle doubled and had four RBI, and Eddie Satisky muscled a pair of RBI.
Kansas (2-1): Kansas suffered a 7-1 loss to Illinois. Dylan Ditzenberger had three hits while Tavian Josenberger added two. Sam Brady was charged with the loss after scattering five hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Kansas State (0-3): Auburn rolled to a 12-1 win behind three runs in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth. Nick Goodwin drove in Kansas State’s only run. Dominic Johnson and Raphael Pelletier added hits.
Northwest Missouri State (4-5): The Bearcats lost a 9-7 contest to Illinois-Springfield. Drew Mackie had three RBI off a double while Tyler Peterson doubled and pushed in two runs. Ethan Judd and Donovan Warren tripled in the loss.