Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Omaha fell to nationally-ranked Oklahoma while K-State was a winner over Gonzaga in regional college baseball action on Monday.

Omaha (1-1): Omaha dropped an 8-5 decision to Oklahoma (1-1). Ryan Doran hit a pinch-hit home run while Brett Bonar had two hits and drove in a run for the Mavericks in the defeat. 

Kansas State (2-2): Kasey Ford threw 5 2/3 innings of shutout baseball in a 6-1 win for K-State over Gonzaga (2-2). Nick Goodwin tallied three hits and drove in two to spark the offense.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.