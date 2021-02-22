(KMAland) -- Omaha fell to nationally-ranked Oklahoma while K-State was a winner over Gonzaga in regional college baseball action on Monday.
Omaha (1-1): Omaha dropped an 8-5 decision to Oklahoma (1-1). Ryan Doran hit a pinch-hit home run while Brett Bonar had two hits and drove in a run for the Mavericks in the defeat.
Kansas State (2-2): Kasey Ford threw 5 2/3 innings of shutout baseball in a 6-1 win for K-State over Gonzaga (2-2). Nick Goodwin tallied three hits and drove in two to spark the offense.