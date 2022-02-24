(KMAland) -- Omaha beat UCLA and Missouri routed Southern in regional college baseball action on Wednesday.
Omaha (2-3): Omaha snagged a 9-4 win over UCLA. Cam Frederick and Mike Boeve had a double and two RBI each while Devin Hurdle also finished with two hits in the win for the Mavericks.
Missouri (4-1): Missouri rolled to a 19-8 win over Southern (2-2). The Tigers had 18 hits, including three from Josh Day, who doubled twice, homered once and drove in three runs. Garrett Rice added two hits and three RBI, and Carlos Pena and Shea McGahan each hit home runs in the dominant win.