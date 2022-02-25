(KMAland) -- Iowa stayed unbeaten, Creighton rolled and Missouri held on while Nebraska, Omaha, Kansas and Kansas State were losers in Friday's college baseball slate.
Nebraska (1-4): No. 17 TCU notched a 4-1 win over Nebraska. Cam Chick drove in the Huskers’ only run. Colby Gomes had two hits. Kyle Perry took the loss, scattering four hits and three earned runs while striking out eight batters.
Iowa (4-0): The Hawkeyes stayed perfect with a 3-1 win over Pepperdine. Michael Seegers drove in two runs on three hits while Ty Snep also plated a run. Keaton Anthony had two hits while Peyton Williams doubled and Kyle Huckstorf tripled. Adam Mazur received the win after nine strikeouts and three hits in 7 ⅔ innings.
Creighton (1-4): Creighton got their first win with a dominant 14-2 win over Loyola-Marymount. Nine Bluejays recorded at least one hit. Brantley Voth had four hits, drove in four runs and homered. Sterling Hayes sent in three runs and doubled. Andrew Meggs and Jack Grace also had a pair of RBI. Alan Roden doubled, had two hits, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Paul Bergstrom eanred the win on the mound.
Omaha (2-4): USC held off Omaha for the 4-3 win in extra innings. Grant Goldston homered and Harrison Denk drove in a run on a bunt single. Jack Lombardi doubled.
Missouri (5-1): The Tigers were a 4-3 winner over Lousiana-Monroe after plating three runs in the seventh. Tre Morris drove in two runs, doubled and had three hits. Josh Day had two hits, and Spencer Miles tossed a gem with 11 strikeouts and two earned runs on six hits in just over five innings.
Kansas (2-2): New Orleans started fast in a 4-3 win. Nolan Metcalf was a bright spot for the Jayhawks with two RBI, and three hits. Casey Burnham added two hits. Cole Larsen took the loss after surrendering three earned runs and eight hits in six innings.
Kansas State (0-4): CSU Bakersfield kept Kansas State winless with a 4-3 win in 11 innings. Justin Mitchell had two hits and homered in the loss. Dominic Johnson and Dylan Phillips also had two hits. Blake Adams struck out 12 batters and allowed only four hits in a no-decision while Tyler Ruhl gave up two hits in the loss.