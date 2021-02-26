(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Creighton, Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State picked up wins in regional college baseball on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (2-2, 1-0): Northwest opened the MIAA portion of their scheduled with a 9-7 win over Northeastern State (1-1, 0-1). Ryan Koski, Peter Carlson and Drew Mackie all hit home runs, and Connor Quick had three hits and three RBI for the Bearcats.
Creighton (1-0): Creighton opened the season with a dominant 11-4 win over Lipscomb (2-2). Alan Roden had three hits and drove in five runs for the Jays in the victory.
Omaha (1-2): Omaha took a tough high-scoring loss to Missouri, 12-10. Masen Prososki had three hits and two RBI for the Mavericks while Chris Esposito added two hits and three RBI of his own.
Missouri (2-3): Missouri held off Omaha for a 12-10 victory. Luke Mann and Cameron Swanger led the high-powered offense with three RBI apiece.
Kansas (3-1): Kansas nabbed a 5-3 win over Florida Gulf Coast (3-2). Dylan Ditzenberger led the offense with three hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Ryan Cyr threw seven innings, allowing just one earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Kansas State (3-2): K-State rallied with a five-run eight inning to edge Western Michigan (0-1), 9-8. Zach Kokoska and Nick Goodwin combined on three hits, six RBI and three runs scored for the Wildcats. Jordan Wicks struck out another 10 in six innings.