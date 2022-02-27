(KMAland) -- Kansas nabbed a win over New Orleans while the rest of the region ended up with losses in regional college baseball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-7, 0-1): Northwest Missouri State dropped their MIAA opener to Central Missouri (6-3, 1-0), 4-0. Ryan Koski, Drew Mackie and Caden Opfer had one hit each for the Bearcats in the defeat.
Nebraska (1-5): Nebraska dropped another to No. 17 TCU (5-1), 8-3). Cam Chick and Colby Gomes both hit home runs for the Huskers, and Chick drove in two in the loss.
Iowa (4-1): Iowa lost for the first time this year, losing to Texas A&M Corpus Christi (4-3), 2-1 in 11 innings. Iowa had just four hits on the day, including a solo home run from Brayden Frazier. Connor Schultz went the first five innings, striking out seven and allowing just one run on two hits.
Creighton (1-5): Creighton dropped an 11-7 slugfest with Loyola Marymount (1-4-1). Jack Grace hit a home run and drove in two, Nolan Sailors had three hits and Kyle Hess pitched in a pair of hits for the Jays in the loss.
Omaha (2-5): Omaha lost to USC (4-2), 5-2. Jaxson Simmerman hit a home run and scored two runs, and Drew Reetz also had an RBI hit in the Mavericks loss.
Kansas (3-2): Kansas was an 8-2 victor over New Orleans (4-1). Maui Ahuna led the way for the Jayhawks with three hits, including two doubles, and Tom Lichty finished with a hit and two RBI for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (0-5): Kansas State was edged by CSU Bakersfield (3-2), 2-1. Connor McCullough had a solid outing with seven strikeouts in six innings, allowing two runs on five hits. Nick Goodwin finished with a double among three hits for the Wildcats.