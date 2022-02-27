NCAA Baseball

(KMAland) -- Creighton, Missouri and K-State were winners while Northwest, Nebraska, Iowa, Omaha and Kansas all lost on a busy Sunday in regional college baseball.

Northwest Missouri State (4-8, 0-2): Northwest Missouri State couldn’t quite keep up with Central Missouri (7-3, 2-0) in an 8-5 loss. Ryan Koski doubled among two hits and drove in two, and Brett Holden, Donovan Warren and Josef Keilholz all drove in one run each in the loss.

Nebraska (1-6): Nebraska dropped a tight 5-3 matchup to No. 17 TCU (6-1). Griffin Everitt had three hits to lead the Huskers offense while Leighton Banjoff and Brice Matthews both had two hits. Matthews doubled, homered and scored twice.

Iowa (4-2): Iowa lost their second straight, blowing an early four-run lead in an 8-7 loss to Wichita State (2-6). Peyton Williams doubled twice among four hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Brendan Sher went deep to lead the Hawkeyes.

Creighton (2-5): Creighton got 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief from Tommy Steier in an 8-5 win over Loyola Marymount (2-5-1). 

Omaha (2-6): Omaha lost to USC, 7-4, after the Trojans put up four runs in the eighth inning. Harrison Denk, Devin Hurdle and Cam Frederick had two hits each for the Mavericks in the defeat. 

Missouri (6-1): Missouri edged past UL Monroe (1-4), 4-2. Josh Day and Ross Lovich each hit home runs and had two hits each. Tre Morris also picked up two hits behind Austin Troesser, who moved to 2-0 with five innings of three-hit, one-run ball. Austin Cheeley nabbed his second save despite giving up one run.

Kansas (3-3): Kansas lost a 5-2 matchup with New Orleans, which used a three-run fourth to open up an early lead. Maui Ahuna had two hits, including a double, and Cooper McMurray pitched in a double and a home run for the Jayhawks.

Kansas State (1-5): Kansas State avoided a sweep and picked up their first win of the year with a 6-2 victory over CSU Bakersfield. Dylan Phillips had two home runs, drove in four and scored twice, and Blake Adams and Orlando Salinas pitched in two hits apiece for the Wildcats.

