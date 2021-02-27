(KMAland) -- Omaha outscored Missouri, Creighton split with Belmont and Kansas State rolled in Saturday's regional college baseball action.
Northwest Missouri State (2-4): The Bearcats were swept by Northeastern State 7-3 and 9-3. Northeastern State scored five in the seventh for the win in the first game. Connor Quick and Ryan Koski had two hits apiece. Koski, Quick and Brett Holden each had two hits in the second game.
Omaha (2-2) & Missouri (2-4): Omaha won a shootout 17-11 despite a six-run ninth from Mizzou. Chris Esposito and Breyden Eckhout had three hits each for Omaha. Esposito had seven RBIs and homered. Harlan alum Ryan Doran plated three off two hits. Chad McDaniel had three hits for Mizzou.
Creighton (2-1): Creighton split with Belmont, losing 3-2 and winning 9-3. In the first game, David Webel had two hits for the Bluejays. Webel stayed hot in the second game with three hits, three RBI and two runs scored. Griffin Holderfield fanned four batters and allowed five hits in 3 1/3 innings. John Sakowski was credited with his first win of the season.
Kansas State (4-2): Eight runs in the final four innings led K-State to an 11-3 win over Western Michigan. The Wildcats muscled 14 hits. Cameron Thompson drove in three and homered. Nick Goodwin also went deep in the victory.
Kansas (3-2): Florida Gulf Coast scored the game-winning run in the eighth for the 6-5 victory. Tavian Josenberger drove in two for the Jayhawks.