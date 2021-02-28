Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha rallied to beat Missouri, Creighton fell, K-State picked up a win and Kansas was swept in Florida on Sunday in regional college baseball action.

Creighton (2-2): Creighton ended their opening weekend in Tennessee with a 7-5 loss to Lipscomb (5-2). David Webel, Andrew Meggs, Jared Wegner and Ryan Mantle all had two hits for the Jays in the loss.

Omaha (3-3): A six-run ninth inning lifted Omaha to a 9-3 win over Missouri. Breyden Eckhout had a two-run double in the ninth, a home run and four RBI to lead the Mavericks offense.

Missouri (3-5): Missouri dropped a 9-3 decision to Omaha. The six-run ninth spoiled a four-inning relief performance from Spencer Juergens, who struck out three and allowed just two hits.

Kansas State (5-2): Kansas State got a strong pitching performance from Connor McCullough (5.1 IP, 6 K, 3 H, 1 R) in a 2-1 victory over Western Michigan (0-3). Daniel Carinci and Dylan Caplinger had two hits each for the Wildcats.

Kansas (3-4): Kansas lost a pair of games to Florida Gulf Coast, 2-0 and 3-2. Eli Davis threw six innings, struck out six and allowed two runs on five hits in the opening loss. Casey Burnham added two hits for the offense in the finale.

