(KMAland) -- Kaleb Harrison’s RBI single in the second stood up in a Northwest Missouri State season-opening win in regional baseball on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (1-0): The Bearcats opened up their season with a 1-0 win over Ouachita Baptist.  Max Spitzmiller tossed a gem, allowing just four hits and striking out nine while walking none over eight innings. Alex Slocum worked a clean ninth for the save. Tri-Center alum Kaleb Harrison drove in the only run of the game on an RBI single in the second.

