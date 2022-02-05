(KMAland) -- Kaleb Harrison’s RBI single in the second stood up in a Northwest Missouri State season-opening win in regional baseball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (1-0): The Bearcats opened up their season with a 1-0 win over Ouachita Baptist. Max Spitzmiller tossed a gem, allowing just four hits and striking out nine while walking none over eight innings. Alex Slocum worked a clean ninth for the save. Tri-Center alum Kaleb Harrison drove in the only run of the game on an RBI single in the second.