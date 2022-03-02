(KMAland) -- Iowa and Kansas State both suffered losses in Tuesday's regional college baseball action.
Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa (4-3): Loras beat Iowa, 3-1. The Hawkeyes managed nine hits but only scored once on a RBI from Peyton Williams. Keaton Anthony managed two hits in the loss for the Hawkeyes. Jared Simpson was charged with the loss after surrendering five hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters in three innings.
Kansas State (1-6): Kansas State's early-season struggles continued on Tuesday with a 7-5 loss to Cal State-Fullerton. Nick Goodwin doubled as his only hit and drove in three runs. Josh Nicoloff and Orlando Salinas also drove in runs, and Salinas had two hits. Justin Mitchell tallied two hits, and Nick Goodwin doubled. Griffin Hassall took the loss on the mound after surrendering two earned runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings. German Fajardo fanned five batters in 3 1/3 innings of no-decision baseball.